2026 Conference USA football TV schedule announced

The 2026 Conference USA football TV schedule has been announced. CUSA football games in 2026 will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and the ESPN networks.
Conference USA will consist of 10 members this season following the departure of Louisiana Tech to the Sun Belt and UTEP to the Mountain West.
Two CUSA teams are set to open the season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 29 — Jacksonville State visits new FBS member North Dakota State (5:30pm ET, CBSSN), while New Mexico State travels to take on Florida State (7:00pm ET, The CW).
The eight remaining Conference USA teams will begin their seasons on or between Thursday, September 3 and Saturday, September 5. Featured games that Saturday include Liberty at James Madison, FIU at USF, Sam Houston at Troy, and WKU at Nevada.
The 2026 Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, December 4. The game will be televised by CBSSN at 7:00pm ET.
Listed below are the Conference USA TV games that were announced on Wednesday, May 27. Games marked as ESPN network are “…subject to the league’s 12-day selection process, and kickoff times are subject to change based on television placement.”
2026 Conference USA Football TV Schedule
*All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Jax State at North Dakota State – 5:30pm, CBSSN
NM State at Florida State – 7pm, The CW
Thursday, Sept. 3
Merrimack at Delaware – 7pm, ESPN+
West Georgia at Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 5
Liberty at James Madison – Noon ET – ESPNU
Missouri State at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN
FIU at South Florida – 7pm, ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Jax State – 7pm, ESPN+
Murray State at MTSU – 7pm, ESPN+
Sam Houston at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+
Mercyhurst at NM State – 9pm, ESPN+
WKU at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Sept. 12
WKU at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN
Delaware at Vanderbilt – 4:15pm, SECN
Buffalo at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+
Jax State at Ohio – 6pm, ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN+
Georgia State at Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPN+
MTSU at Marshall – 7pm, ESPN+
Lindenwood at Missouri State – 7pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at Sam Houston – 7pm, ESPN+
NM State at Hawaii – TBA, MWN+
Saturday, Sept. 19
Coastal Carolina at Delaware – 11:30am, CBSSN
Ball State at Liberty – 4pm, ESPN+
WKU at Indiana – 4pm, Peacock
FIU at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+
Marshall at Missouri State – 6:30pm, CBSSN
Georgia Southern at Jax State – 7pm, ESPN+
Nevada at MTSU – 7pm, ESPN+
Nicholls at Sam Houston – 7pm, ESPN+
Kennesaw State at Tennessee – 7:45pm, SECN
Thursday, Sept. 24
Liberty at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 26
Delaware at Virginia – TBA, ESPN network
Missouri State at SMU – TBA, ESPN network
New Mexico at NM State – 3:30pm, CBSSN
LIU at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+
Kennesaw State at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN network
MTSU at Jax State – 7pm, ESPN+
Mercyhurst at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+
Thursday, Oct. 1
WKU at NM State – 8pm, CBSSN
Friday, Oct. 2
Liberty at Delaware – 7pm, CBSSN
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Jax State at Kennesaw State – 7pm, CBSSN
NM State at FIU – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 8
Missouri State at WKU – 7pm, CBSSN
Sam Houston at Liberty – 7pm, ESPNU
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Delaware at MTSU – 7pm, CBSSN
FIU at Jax State – 8pm, ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 14
WKU at Sam Houston – 7pm, ESPN2
Kennesaw State at Missouri State – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Tuesday, Oct. 20
MTSU at FIU – 7pm, CBSSN
Missouri State at Delaware – 8pm, ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 21
NM State at Sam Houston – 8pm, ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 22
Liberty at Kennesaw State – 7pm, CBSSN
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Delaware at WKU – 7pm, CBSSN
Sam Houston at Missouri State – 8pm, ESPN2
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Jax State at NM State – 7pm, ESPN2
Kennesaw State at MTSU – 7pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 31
FIU at Liberty – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 7
Delaware at Kennesaw State – 3pm, ESPN network
WKU at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN network
Missouri State at FIU – 4pm, ESPN network
Liberty at NM State – 5pm, ESPN network
Sam Houston at Jax State – 7pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 14
Kennesaw State at Sam Houston – 2pm, ESPN network
FIU at Delaware – 3pm, ESPN network
NM State at Missouri State – 3pm, ESPN network
MTSU at Liberty – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Jax State at WKU – 3:30pm, ESPN network
Saturday, Nov. 21
WKU at Liberty – 1pm, ESPN network
Missouri State at Jax State – 2pm, ESPN network
MTSU at Sam Houston – 2pm, ESPN network
FIU at Kennesaw State – 3pm, ESPN network
Delaware at NM State – 3pm, ESPN network
Saturday, Nov. 28
Kennesaw State at WKU – 1pm, ESPN network
Sam Houston at FIU – 2pm, ESPN network
NM State at MTSU – 2pm, ESPN network
Liberty at Missouri State – 2pm, ESPN network
Jax State at Delaware – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Friday, Dec. 4
CUSA Championship Game – 7pm, CBSSN
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES