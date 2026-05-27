2026 Conference USA football TV schedule announced

The 2026 Conference USA football TV schedule has been announced. CUSA football games in 2026 will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and the ESPN networks.

Conference USA will consist of 10 members this season following the departure of Louisiana Tech to the Sun Belt and UTEP to the Mountain West.

Two CUSA teams are set to open the season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 29 — Jacksonville State visits new FBS member North Dakota State (5:30pm ET, CBSSN), while New Mexico State travels to take on Florida State (7:00pm ET, The CW).

The eight remaining Conference USA teams will begin their seasons on or between Thursday, September 3 and Saturday, September 5. Featured games that Saturday include Liberty at James Madison, FIU at USF, Sam Houston at Troy, and WKU at Nevada.

The 2026 Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, December 4. The game will be televised by CBSSN at 7:00pm ET.

Listed below are the Conference USA TV games that were announced on Wednesday, May 27. Games marked as ESPN network are “…subject to the league’s 12-day selection process, and kickoff times are subject to change based on television placement.”

2026 Conference USA Football TV Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Jax State at North Dakota State – 5:30pm, CBSSN

NM State at Florida State – 7pm, The CW

Thursday, Sept. 3

Merrimack at Delaware – 7pm, ESPN+

West Georgia at Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 5

Liberty at James Madison – Noon ET – ESPNU

Missouri State at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN

FIU at South Florida – 7pm, ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Jax State – 7pm, ESPN+

Murray State at MTSU – 7pm, ESPN+

Sam Houston at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

Mercyhurst at NM State – 9pm, ESPN+

WKU at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 12

WKU at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN

Delaware at Vanderbilt – 4:15pm, SECN

Buffalo at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+

Jax State at Ohio – 6pm, ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN+

Georgia State at Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPN+

MTSU at Marshall – 7pm, ESPN+

Lindenwood at Missouri State – 7pm, ESPN+

Tulsa at Sam Houston – 7pm, ESPN+

NM State at Hawaii – TBA, MWN+

Saturday, Sept. 19

Coastal Carolina at Delaware – 11:30am, CBSSN

Ball State at Liberty – 4pm, ESPN+

WKU at Indiana – 4pm, Peacock

FIU at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

Marshall at Missouri State – 6:30pm, CBSSN

Georgia Southern at Jax State – 7pm, ESPN+

Nevada at MTSU – 7pm, ESPN+

Nicholls at Sam Houston – 7pm, ESPN+

Kennesaw State at Tennessee – 7:45pm, SECN

Thursday, Sept. 24

Liberty at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 26

Delaware at Virginia – TBA, ESPN network

Missouri State at SMU – TBA, ESPN network

New Mexico at NM State – 3:30pm, CBSSN

LIU at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+

Kennesaw State at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN network

MTSU at Jax State – 7pm, ESPN+

Mercyhurst at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+

Thursday, Oct. 1

WKU at NM State – 8pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct. 2

Liberty at Delaware – 7pm, CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Jax State at Kennesaw State – 7pm, CBSSN

NM State at FIU – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 8

Missouri State at WKU – 7pm, CBSSN

Sam Houston at Liberty – 7pm, ESPNU

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Delaware at MTSU – 7pm, CBSSN

FIU at Jax State – 8pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 14

WKU at Sam Houston – 7pm, ESPN2

Kennesaw State at Missouri State – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Tuesday, Oct. 20

MTSU at FIU – 7pm, CBSSN

Missouri State at Delaware – 8pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 21

NM State at Sam Houston – 8pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 22

Liberty at Kennesaw State – 7pm, CBSSN

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Delaware at WKU – 7pm, CBSSN

Sam Houston at Missouri State – 8pm, ESPN2

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Jax State at NM State – 7pm, ESPN2

Kennesaw State at MTSU – 7pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 31

FIU at Liberty – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 7

Delaware at Kennesaw State – 3pm, ESPN network

WKU at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN network

Missouri State at FIU – 4pm, ESPN network

Liberty at NM State – 5pm, ESPN network

Sam Houston at Jax State – 7pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 14

Kennesaw State at Sam Houston – 2pm, ESPN network

FIU at Delaware – 3pm, ESPN network

NM State at Missouri State – 3pm, ESPN network

MTSU at Liberty – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Jax State at WKU – 3:30pm, ESPN network

Saturday, Nov. 21

WKU at Liberty – 1pm, ESPN network

Missouri State at Jax State – 2pm, ESPN network

MTSU at Sam Houston – 2pm, ESPN network

FIU at Kennesaw State – 3pm, ESPN network

Delaware at NM State – 3pm, ESPN network

Saturday, Nov. 28

Kennesaw State at WKU – 1pm, ESPN network

Sam Houston at FIU – 2pm, ESPN network

NM State at MTSU – 2pm, ESPN network

Liberty at Missouri State – 2pm, ESPN network

Jax State at Delaware – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Friday, Dec. 4

CUSA Championship Game – 7pm, CBSSN

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES