The 2026 Conference USA Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each CUSA team.

Conference USA drops from 12 to 10 teams this season following the departure of Louisiana Tech to the Sun Belt Conference and UTEP to the Mountain West Conference.

The 2026 season gets underway for Conference USA in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29 with two members in action. New Mexico State travels to face Florida State, while Jacksonville State visit North Dakota State.

Week 1 CUSA action begins on Thursday, September 3 with the Delaware hosting Merrimack and Kennesaw State hosting West Georgia.

Eight CUSA teams will be in action on Saturday, September, and the slate is highlighted by Missouri State visiting Texas A&M, FIU traveling to face USF, and Liberty making a short trip to battle James Madison.

The 2026 Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, December 4 at the home stadium of the highest-seeded team. The game is slated to be televised by CBS Sports Network at a time to be announced.

Conference USA is the final helmet schedule to be released for the 2026 regular-season. Helmet schedules for the ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, FBS Independents, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC, and Sun Belt were previously released.

HELMET SCHEDULES