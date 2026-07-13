2026 College Football Media Days Schedule

The 2026 college football season kicks off in just under seven weeks, and before teams take the field, each league will cycle through its annual media days — the stretch affectionately known as “talking season.”
The Big 12 opened the circuit with its two‑day event on Tuesday, July 7, branded as the 2026 Monster Energy Big 12 Football Media Days. Next up is the ACC, which begins its three‑day showcase on Wednesday, July 15 at 9:00am ET and runs through Friday, July 17.
The Sun Belt and Mountain West will each hold its media days on Wednesday, July 15, concluding on Thursday, July 16.
SEC Media Days — once again a four‑day affair — is scheduled for Monday, July 20 through Thursday, July 23. Conference USA’s kickoff is set for Monday, July 20, while the MAC will take the stage on Wednesday, July 22.
Amid the FBS slate, several FCS conferences will also host their media days with coverage across the ESPN networks. Below is the complete 2026 media‑day schedule.
ACC media days, officially referred to as ACC Football Kickoff, is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 through Friday, July 17 and will be held at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C.
Live coverage of ACC Football Kickoff will be provided each day by the ACC Network. Below is the schedule of team appearances for each day:
Wednesday, July 15
Florida State, Miami, NC State, Stanford, Virginia
ACC Network: 9am-4pm ET
Thursday, July 16
Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
ACC Network: 9am-4pm ET
Tuesday, July 17
California, Duke, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Wake Forest
ACC Network: 9am-4pm ET
The American Conference media days, referred to as American Football Kickoff, is slated for Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24 at the the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront in St. Petersburg, Fla.
ESPN+ will provide live coverage on Friday, July 25 from 8:00am to 2:00pm ET (Main feed) and from 8:10am to 1:40pm ET (Podium feed). A schedule of team appearances for The American has not yet been announced.
The Big 12 football media days was held Tuesday, July 7 through Wednesday, July 8 at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys’ global headquarters.
The ESPN networks provided live coverage from 10:50am ET through 4:00pm ET on Tuesday and from 11:00am ET to 3:00pm ET on Wednesday. Below was the schedule for each day:
Tuesday, July 7
Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, UCF
Wednesday, July 8
Arizona, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, Utah, West Virginia
The Big Ten will hold its annual media days on Tuesday, July 28 through Thursday, July 30 at the Hilton Chicago.
Live coverage of Big Ten media days will be provided by the Big Ten Network, beginning at noon ET on Wednesday and 12:30pm ET the following two days. Below is the schedule of team appearances:
Tuesday, July 28
Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin
Wednesday, July 29
Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA
Thursday, July 30
Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington
Conference USA’s media days, referred to as CUSA Football Kickoff, is scheduled for Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21. The event will be held at the Texas Live! Arena and the Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center in Arlington, Texas.
All participants will take part in a live ESPN+ show, hosted by ESPN’s Mike Corey from 11:00am to 3:00pm ET on Monday, July 20.
The Mid-American Conference (MAC) will hold its annual Football Kickoff on Wednesday, July 22 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., from 9:00am ET to 1:30pm ET.
MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher will begin the Kickoff with an address to the media. Live coverage on ESPN+ is slated for 11:00am to 3:00pm ET.
The 2026 Old Trapper Mountain West Football Media Days is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 through Thursday, July 16 at The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Student-athletes will participate in interviews on Wednesday, followed by the head coaches on Thursday.
Live coverage of the two-day event will be provided by MW+, the Mountain West’s new streaming service.
The Pac-12 expands to an eight-team league this season, but will not stage a media days event.
The SEC will hold its annual media days event on Monday, July 20 through Thursday, July 23 at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott in Tampa, Fla. Live coverage of the event each day will be provided by the SEC Network from 7am to 7pm ET. Below is the schedule of team appearances:
Monday, July 14
Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee
Tuesday, July 15
Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
Wednesday, July 16
Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Thursday, July 17
Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas
The Sun Belt’s annual media days event is slated for Wednesday, July 15 through Thursday, July 16 at the New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District in New Orleans, La. Live coverage of the event will be provided by ESPN+ from 10:30am through 4:30pm ET both days. Below is the schedule of team appearances:
Wednesday, July 15
Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Old Dominion, Georgia Southern, Marshall, App State
Thursday, July 16
Louisiana, South Alabama, Louisiana Tech, Troy, Arkansas State, Georgia State, ULM, Southern Miss
FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SUBDIVISION (FCS)
ESPN networks will also provide live coverage of FCS conference media days this season. Below are the details:
Friday, July 17
OVC Football Media Day
9:00am-12:30pm ET | ESPN+
Tuesday, July 21
2026 Southland Football Opening Drive
10:00am-4:00pm ET | ESPN+
MEAC Football Media Day
12:00pm-1:30pm ET | ESPN+
UAC Football Kickoff
12:00pm-2:30pm ET | ESPN+
Saturday, July 25
Big Sky Football Summer Kickoff
11:00am-3:15pm ET | ESPN+
Wednesday, July 29
2026 Patriot League Preseason Football Show
7:00pm-9:00pm ET | ESPN+
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
- College Football Schedule (FBS)
- College Football TV Schedule (FBS & FCS)
im surprised they still do these since theyve taken away all the other traditions of college football like recruiting, the bowls, meaningful late season games, continuity, affordable tickets, SEC 3:30 on CBS and so much more
Not going to fork out additional money to get ESPN+ to get the “lower” echelon games.