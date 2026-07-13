2026 College Football Media Days Schedule

The 2026 college football season kicks off in just under seven weeks, and before teams take the field, each league will cycle through its annual media days — the stretch affectionately known as “talking season.”

The Big 12 opened the circuit with its two‑day event on Tuesday, July 7, branded as the 2026 Monster Energy Big 12 Football Media Days. Next up is the ACC, which begins its three‑day showcase on Wednesday, July 15 at 9:00am ET and runs through Friday, July 17.

The Sun Belt and Mountain West will each hold its media days on Wednesday, July 15, concluding on Thursday, July 16.

SEC Media Days — once again a four‑day affair — is scheduled for Monday, July 20 through Thursday, July 23. Conference USA’s kickoff is set for Monday, July 20, while the MAC will take the stage on Wednesday, July 22.

Amid the FBS slate, several FCS conferences will also host their media days with coverage across the ESPN networks. Below is the complete 2026 media‑day schedule.

ACC

ACC media days, officially referred to as ACC Football Kickoff, is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 through Friday, July 17 and will be held at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C.

Live coverage of ACC Football Kickoff will be provided each day by the ACC Network. Below is the schedule of team appearances for each day:

Wednesday, July 15

Florida State, Miami, NC State, Stanford, Virginia

ACC Network: 9am-4pm ET

Thursday, July 16

Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

ACC Network: 9am-4pm ET

Tuesday, July 17

California, Duke, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Wake Forest

ACC Network: 9am-4pm ET

AMERICAN

The American Conference media days, referred to as American Football Kickoff, is slated for Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24 at the the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront in St. Petersburg, Fla.

ESPN+ will provide live coverage on Friday, July 25 from 8:00am to 2:00pm ET (Main feed) and from 8:10am to 1:40pm ET (Podium feed). A schedule of team appearances for The American has not yet been announced.

BIG 12

The Big 12 football media days was held Tuesday, July 7 through Wednesday, July 8 at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys’ global headquarters.

The ESPN networks provided live coverage from 10:50am ET through 4:00pm ET on Tuesday and from 11:00am ET to 3:00pm ET on Wednesday. Below was the schedule for each day:

Tuesday, July 7

Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, UCF

Wednesday, July 8

Arizona, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, Utah, West Virginia

BIG TEN

The Big Ten will hold its annual media days on Tuesday, July 28 through Thursday, July 30 at the Hilton Chicago.

Live coverage of Big Ten media days will be provided by the Big Ten Network, beginning at noon ET on Wednesday and 12:30pm ET the following two days. Below is the schedule of team appearances:

Tuesday, July 28

Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin

Wednesday, July 29

Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA

Thursday, July 30

Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington

CONFERENCE USA

Conference USA’s media days, referred to as CUSA Football Kickoff, is scheduled for Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21. The event will be held at the Texas Live! Arena and the Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center in Arlington, Texas.

All participants will take part in a live ESPN+ show, hosted by ESPN’s Mike Corey from 11:00am to 3:00pm ET on Monday, July 20.

MAC

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) will hold its annual Football Kickoff on Wednesday, July 22 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., from 9:00am ET to 1:30pm ET.

MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher will begin the Kickoff with an address to the media. Live coverage on ESPN+ is slated for 11:00am to 3:00pm ET.

MOUNTAIN WEST

The 2026 Old Trapper Mountain West Football Media Days is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 through Thursday, July 16 at The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Student-athletes will participate in interviews on Wednesday, followed by the head coaches on Thursday.

Live coverage of the two-day event will be provided by MW+, the Mountain West’s new streaming service.

PAC-12

The Pac-12 expands to an eight-team league this season, but will not stage a media days event.

SEC

The SEC will hold its annual media days event on Monday, July 20 through Thursday, July 23 at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott in Tampa, Fla. Live coverage of the event each day will be provided by the SEC Network from 7am to 7pm ET. Below is the schedule of team appearances:

Monday, July 14

Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee

Tuesday, July 15

Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Wednesday, July 16

Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Thursday, July 17

Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas

SUN BELT

The Sun Belt’s annual media days event is slated for Wednesday, July 15 through Thursday, July 16 at the New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District in New Orleans, La. Live coverage of the event will be provided by ESPN+ from 10:30am through 4:30pm ET both days. Below is the schedule of team appearances:

Wednesday, July 15

Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Old Dominion, Georgia Southern, Marshall, App State

Thursday, July 16

Louisiana, South Alabama, Louisiana Tech, Troy, Arkansas State, Georgia State, ULM, Southern Miss

FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SUBDIVISION (FCS)

ESPN networks will also provide live coverage of FCS conference media days this season. Below are the details:

Friday, July 17

OVC Football Media Day

9:00am-12:30pm ET | ESPN+

Tuesday, July 21

2026 Southland Football Opening Drive

10:00am-4:00pm ET | ESPN+

MEAC Football Media Day

12:00pm-1:30pm ET | ESPN+

UAC Football Kickoff

12:00pm-2:30pm ET | ESPN+

Saturday, July 25

Big Sky Football Summer Kickoff

11:00am-3:15pm ET | ESPN+

Wednesday, July 29

2026 Patriot League Preseason Football Show

7:00pm-9:00pm ET | ESPN+

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES