2026 Cincinnati-Miami (Ohio) football game moved to TQL Stadium

The 2026 football game between Miami (Ohio) and Cincinnati has been moved to TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, it was reported Tuesday.

The game, set to be contested Saturday, Sept. 19, and aired over ESPN+ with a 3:30 (Eastern) kickoff, will be the first college football game to be played in the facility.

“TQL Stadium was designed to host world-class events, and we’re proud to add this historic moment to that legacy. Bringing the UC–Miami rivalry to our venue for its first-ever football game is incredibly exciting,” said Jeff Berding, President & Co-CEO of FC Cincinnati in the release. “This matchup carries deep regional significance, and we’re thrilled to deliver a one-of-a-kind gameday experience for fans of both programs in the heart of our city.”

The stadium seats 26,000 fans in its current configuration. The stadium opened May 16, 2021.

Cincinnati has won 61 of the 128 games played between the the RedHawks and Bearcats in the Battle for the Victory Bell, with seven ties. The Bearcats claimed the most recent decision, defeating the RedHawks, 27-16, in Oxford in 2024.

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