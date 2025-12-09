2026 CFL schedule announced

The 2026 CFL schedule has officially been announced. The season kicks off on Thursday, June 4, 2026 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosting the Montreal Alouettes.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) continues to play an 18-game regular-season schedule over a 21-week span. In addition to 18 games, each CFL team receives three bye weeks.

16 of the 18 games are played against common opponents, once at home and once on the road, essentially a same season home-and-home series. The two remaining games are rotated each season.

The CFL also plays a three-week preseason where each teams plays twice, this season from Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 29. The Calgary Stampeders host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the first preseason contest on May 18 at 3:00pm ET.

The CFL playoffs begin on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, and will culminate with the 113th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 15. The game will be played at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta.

All CFL games are televised in Canada via TSN and CTV in English and via RDS in French. In the United States, fans can watch select games via CBS Sports Network, while the remaining contests will be streamed via CFL+.

