2026 Brown-Harvard game moved to Pawtucket’s Centreville Bank Stadium

The Brown Bears-Harvard Crimson football game in 2026 has been moved to Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I., the school announced Tuesday.

Along with the venue change, the date and time have been updated. The game will now be contested one day earlier on Friday, September 25, with kickoff slated for 7:00pm ET. This will be the second football game played at the venue.

“To welcome a matchup with the history and tradition of Brown and Harvard football to Centreville Bank Stadium is a milestone moment for our venue, Pawtucket and the State of Rhode Island,” said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. “This is a series that dates back more than 130 years, and bringing that type of Ivy League tradition into a modern, community-centered stadium speaks directly to what we are building here — a home for historic rivalries, major events and unforgettable experiences for fans across the region.”

Last season, Brown defeated Rhode Island 28-21 in the 43rd Governor’s Cup, which was the first-ever American football game played at Centreville Bank Stadium.

“We are excited to partner with our friends at RIFC to once again offer a unique Friday night game experience for our team, our students, and our fans,” Mencoff Vice President for Athletics and Recreation M. Grace Calhoun said. “We look forward to welcoming the Crimson under the lights for what is always a special event between our teams.”

Centreville Bank Stadium is a 10,500 seat soccer-specific stadium and is the home of Rhode Island FC. In 2026, the Rhode Island Rams football team will play its home games at the stadium while Meade Stadium undergoes renovations.

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