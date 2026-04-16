The 2026 Big Ten Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each Big Ten team.

The 2026 campaign marks the Big Ten’s third season as an 18‑team conference. The league will once again play a nine‑game conference schedule complemented by three non‑conference matchups per team.

The season opens in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29, with the USC Trojans hosting the San José State Spartans to officially kick off Big Ten play.

Week 1 begins with a pair of Thursday night contests on September 3: Eastern Illinois at Minnesota and UMass at Rutgers.

Most Big Ten programs open their seasons on Saturday, September 5. The slate is headlined by the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers welcoming the North Texas Mean Green to Bloomington. Additional matchups include Boise State at Oregon, Fresno State at USC, Marshall at Penn State, Ohio at Nebraska, UCLA at Cal, Washington State at Washington, and South Dakota State at Northwestern.

One game is set for Sunday, September 6, as Wisconsin and Notre Dame square off at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.

Helmet schedules for the ACC and SEC have already been released. The remaining conference helmet schedules will be published in the coming weeks.

Helmet Schedules