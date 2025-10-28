2026 Big Sky football schedule announced

The 2026 Big Sky football schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, August 29 with six matchups.

For the 2026 season, the Big Sky will consist of 13 football-playing members following addition of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Utah Tech Trailblazers. The Sacramento State Hornets will depart the league next summer and will play as a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Independent.

The complete Big Sky football roster in 2026 includes Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, Southern Utah, UC Davis, Utah Tech, and Weber State.

Beginning with the 2026 season, the Big Sky will play nine conference games annually, with one team playing eight due to the league having an odd number of schools.

The 2026 schedule will also feature 12 teams in conference action during Week 0 to open the season, a first for the league. Playing conference games in Week 0 also gives flexibility for league teams to honor non-conference game contracts throughout the season. Teams will alternate between five and four home games each season due to the odd number of conference games during the upcoming scheduling cycle. The odd number of conference games also means that at least one team each week will not be in conference play during the season.

Five previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving Big Sky teams were also revealed by team schedule releases today and are listed below:

VMI at Idaho State – Aug. 29

Drake at Montana – Sept. 5

Utah Tech at Montana – Sept. 12 (non-league)

NAU at Utah Tech – Sept. 19 (non-league)

Southern Utah at Sac State – Nov. 21

2026 Big Sky Team Schedules

2026 Big Sky Football Schedule (Composite)

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Idaho at Cal Poly

Southern Utah at Montana

Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona

Weber State at Northern Colorado

UC Davis at Portland State

Montana State at Utah Tech

Saturday, Sept. 26

Cal Poly at Eastern Washington

Northern Arizona at Montana State

Utah Tech at Northern Colorado

Idaho State at Southern Utah

Montana at UC Davis

Portland State at Weber State

Saturday, Oct. 3

Weber State at Cal Poly

Montana State at Idaho

Northern Arizona at Idaho State

Northern Colorado at Montana

Eastern Washington at UC Davis

Southern Utah at Utah Tech

Saturday, Oct. 10

Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington

Cal Poly at Idaho State

Montana at Northern Arizona

Utah Tech at Portland State

Idaho at Weber State

Saturday, Oct. 17

Montana State at Eastern Washington

Idaho at Montana

Portland State at Northern Arizona

Cal Poly at Northern Colorado

UC Davis at Southern Utah

Idaho State at Weber State

Saturday, Oct. 24

Utah Tech at Cal Poly

Southern Utah at Idaho

Portland State at Idaho State

Weber State at Montana State

Northern Colorado at UC Davis

Saturday, Oct. 31

Montana at Eastern Washington

Cal Poly at Montana State

Idaho at Portland State

Northern Arizona at Southern Utah

Idaho State at Utah Tech

UC Davis at Weber State

Saturday, Nov. 7

Northern Arizona at Cal Poly

Eastern Washington at Idaho

Montana State at Idaho State

Portland State at Montana

Northern Colorado at Southern Utah

Utah Tech at UC Davis

Saturday, Nov. 14

UC Davis at Idaho

Idaho State at Montana

Weber State at Northern Arizona

Montana State at Northern Colorado

Southern Utah at Portland State

Eastern Washington at Utah Tech

Saturday, Nov. 21

Portland State at Eastern Washington

Idaho at Idaho State

Montana at Montana State

Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona

Cal Poly at UC Davis

Utah Tech at Weber State