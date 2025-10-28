2026 Big Sky football schedule announced

The 2026 Big Sky football schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, August 29 with six matchups.
For the 2026 season, the Big Sky will consist of 13 football-playing members following addition of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Utah Tech Trailblazers. The Sacramento State Hornets will depart the league next summer and will play as a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Independent.
The complete Big Sky football roster in 2026 includes Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, Southern Utah, UC Davis, Utah Tech, and Weber State.
Beginning with the 2026 season, the Big Sky will play nine conference games annually, with one team playing eight due to the league having an odd number of schools.
The 2026 schedule will also feature 12 teams in conference action during Week 0 to open the season, a first for the league. Playing conference games in Week 0 also gives flexibility for league teams to honor non-conference game contracts throughout the season.
Teams will alternate between five and four home games each season due to the odd number of conference games during the upcoming scheduling cycle. The odd number of conference games also means that at least one team each week will not be in conference play during the season.
Five previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving Big Sky teams were also revealed by team schedule releases today and are listed below:
- VMI at Idaho State – Aug. 29
- Drake at Montana – Sept. 5
- Utah Tech at Montana – Sept. 12 (non-league)
- NAU at Utah Tech – Sept. 19 (non-league)
- Southern Utah at Sac State – Nov. 21
2026 Big Sky Team Schedules
2026 Big Sky Football Schedule (Composite)
* Conference games only.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Idaho at Cal Poly
Southern Utah at Montana
Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona
Weber State at Northern Colorado
UC Davis at Portland State
Montana State at Utah Tech
Saturday, Sept. 26
Cal Poly at Eastern Washington
Northern Arizona at Montana State
Utah Tech at Northern Colorado
Idaho State at Southern Utah
Montana at UC Davis
Portland State at Weber State
Saturday, Oct. 3
Weber State at Cal Poly
Montana State at Idaho
Northern Arizona at Idaho State
Northern Colorado at Montana
Eastern Washington at UC Davis
Southern Utah at Utah Tech
Saturday, Oct. 10
Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington
Cal Poly at Idaho State
Montana at Northern Arizona
Utah Tech at Portland State
Idaho at Weber State
Saturday, Oct. 17
Montana State at Eastern Washington
Idaho at Montana
Portland State at Northern Arizona
Cal Poly at Northern Colorado
UC Davis at Southern Utah
Idaho State at Weber State
Saturday, Oct. 24
Utah Tech at Cal Poly
Southern Utah at Idaho
Portland State at Idaho State
Weber State at Montana State
Northern Colorado at UC Davis
Saturday, Oct. 31
Montana at Eastern Washington
Cal Poly at Montana State
Idaho at Portland State
Northern Arizona at Southern Utah
Idaho State at Utah Tech
UC Davis at Weber State
Saturday, Nov. 7
Northern Arizona at Cal Poly
Eastern Washington at Idaho
Montana State at Idaho State
Portland State at Montana
Northern Colorado at Southern Utah
Utah Tech at UC Davis
Saturday, Nov. 14
UC Davis at Idaho
Idaho State at Montana
Weber State at Northern Arizona
Montana State at Northern Colorado
Southern Utah at Portland State
Eastern Washington at Utah Tech
Saturday, Nov. 21
Portland State at Eastern Washington
Idaho at Idaho State
Montana at Montana State
Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona
Cal Poly at UC Davis
Utah Tech at Weber State
Looks like some of the Big Sky teams are filling out their schedules by playing nonconference games against other Big Sky teams. Utah Tech, for example, has 11 Big Sky opponents on its 12-game schedule for 2026.
I think if you look at the games in question, they all involve either Utah Tech or Southern Utah. Utah Tech was on several future schedules through 2028 or so. The conference allowed these games to stand rather than scrambling to fill in the schedules. Also, they may still allow some of these in the future because there aren’t that many FCS options out west for OOC play. There may not be any interest in scheduling Sac State and that pretty much leaves San Diego.
The Big Sky should add CSU Pueblo as a full member so that all Big Sky football schools can play 9 conference games, with 5 protected opponents and 4 rotating opponents on a 4-year schedule as follows:
Cal Poly: Eastern Washington, Montana, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UC Davis
CSU Pueblo: Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Utah Tech, Weber State
Eastern Washington: Cal Poly, Idaho, Montana, Portland State, UC Davis
Idaho: Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Portland State
Idaho State: Idaho, Montana, Montana State, Weber State, UC Davis
Montana: Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana State
Montana State: Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Northern Colorado, UC Davis
Northern Arizona: Cal Poly, CSU Pueblo, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Utah Tech
Northern Colorado: CSU Pueblo, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, Weber State
Portland State: Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Southern Utah, UC Davis
Southern Utah: CSU Pueblo, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech, Weber State
UC Davis: Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Montana State, Portland State
Utah Tech: CSU Pueblo, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Weber State
Weber State: CSU Pueblo, Idaho State, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Utah Tech
To expand to 16 basketball schools, the Big Sky would add four schools that don’t sponsor football: Denver and Utah Valley, which are already D1, and D2 schools MSU Denver and Western Washington.
