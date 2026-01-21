2026 Big 12 football schedule announced

The 2026 Big 12 football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, 12 with Arizona at BYU.

The 2026 season will be the third for the Big 12 as a 16-team conference. Each member will continue to play a nine-game league schedule with three non-conference contests each season.

Top non-conference matchups for each team in 2026 include Arizona at Washington State, Arizona State at Texas A&M, Baylor vs. Auburn (in Atlanta, GA), Notre Dame at BYU, Boston College at Cincinnati, Colorado at Georgia Tech, Oregon State at Houston, Iowa State at Iowa, Missouri at Kansas, Tulane at Kansas State, Oregon at Oklahoma State, TCU vs. North Carolina (in Ireland), Texas Tech at Oregon State, UCF at Pitt, Arkansas at Utah, and West Virginia vs. Virginia (in Charlotte, NC).

The 2026 Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game, which will kickoff at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT on ABC, will be a matchup of the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play.

From the Big 12:

Big 12 television partners ESPN, FOX and TNT Sports will make their selections for the first three weeks of the season, which will be the first set of kickoff times released. Select Saturday games in the 2026 season may be moved to select Fridays, other special dates, and Black Friday and will be announced in the coming weeks.

2026 Big 12 Football Schedules

* Conference games only. See full grid below for all games.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

Arizona at BYU

Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026

Houston at Texas Tech

Kansas vs. Arizona State (London)

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026

Colorado at Baylor

Kansas State at Cincinnati

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

TCU at UCF

Utah at Iowa State

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026

Baylor at Arizona State

BYU at TCU

UCF at Houston

Cincinnati at Arizona

Texas Tech at Colorado

West Virginia at Iowa State

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026

Arizona at West Virginia

UCF at Oklahoma State

Houston at Kansas State

Iowa State at BYU

Kansas at Utah

Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Arizona State at Texas Tech

Cincinnati at West Virginia

Kansas at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at Houston

TCU at Baylor

Utah at Colorado

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Baylor at Kansas

BYU at UCF

Colorado at Oklahoma State

Houston at Utah

Iowa State at Arizona

Kansas State at Arizona State

Texas Tech at Cincinnati

West Virginia at TCU

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Arizona at Texas Tech

Arizona State at BYU

Baylor at UCF

Kansas at TCU

Kansas State at Colorado

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Utah at Cincinnati

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

BYU at Utah

UCF at Kansas

Cincinnati at Houston

Colorado at Arizona State

Iowa State at Baylor

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

TCU at Arizona

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Arizona State at UCF

Baylor at BYU

Cincinnati at Iowa State

Houston at Colorado

Kansas at West Virginia

Kansas State at TCU

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Utah at Arizona

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Arizona at Kansas State

BYU at Kansas

Colorado at Cincinnati

Houston at West Virginia

Iowa State at UCF

Oklahoma State at Arizona State

Texas Tech at Baylor

Utah at TCU

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Arizona State at Arizona

Baylor at Houston

UCF at Colorado

Cincinnati at BYU

Kansas at Oklahoma State

Kansas State at Iowa State

TCU at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Utah