2026 Big 12 football schedule announced

The 2026 Big 12 football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, 12 with Arizona at BYU.
The 2026 season will be the third for the Big 12 as a 16-team conference. Each member will continue to play a nine-game league schedule with three non-conference contests each season.
Top non-conference matchups for each team in 2026 include Arizona at Washington State, Arizona State at Texas A&M, Baylor vs. Auburn (in Atlanta, GA), Notre Dame at BYU, Boston College at Cincinnati, Colorado at Georgia Tech, Oregon State at Houston, Iowa State at Iowa, Missouri at Kansas, Tulane at Kansas State, Oregon at Oklahoma State, TCU vs. North Carolina (in Ireland), Texas Tech at Oregon State, UCF at Pitt, Arkansas at Utah, and West Virginia vs. Virginia (in Charlotte, NC).
The 2026 Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game, which will kickoff at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT on ABC, will be a matchup of the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play.
From the Big 12:
Big 12 television partners ESPN, FOX and TNT Sports will make their selections for the first three weeks of the season, which will be the first set of kickoff times released. Select Saturday games in the 2026 season may be moved to select Fridays, other special dates, and Black Friday and will be announced in the coming weeks.
2026 Big 12 Football Schedules
- 2026 Arizona Football Schedule
- 2026 Arizona State Football Schedule
- 2026 Baylor Football Schedule
- 2026 BYU Football Schedule
- 2026 Cincinnati Football Schedule
- 2026 Colorado Football Schedule
- 2026 Houston Football Schedule
- 2026 Iowa State Football Schedule
- 2026 Kansas Football Schedule
- 2026 Kansas State Football Schedule
- 2026 Oklahoma State Football Schedule
- 2026 TCU Football Schedule
- 2026 Texas Tech Football Schedule
- 2026 UCF Football Schedule
- 2026 Utah Football Schedule
- 2026 West Virginia Football Schedule
2026 Big 12 Football Schedule
* Conference games only. See full grid below for all games.
Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026
Arizona at BYU
Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026
Houston at Texas Tech
Kansas vs. Arizona State (London)
Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026
Colorado at Baylor
Kansas State at Cincinnati
Oklahoma State at West Virginia
TCU at UCF
Utah at Iowa State
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026
Baylor at Arizona State
BYU at TCU
UCF at Houston
Cincinnati at Arizona
Texas Tech at Colorado
West Virginia at Iowa State
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026
Arizona at West Virginia
UCF at Oklahoma State
Houston at Kansas State
Iowa State at BYU
Kansas at Utah
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026
Arizona State at Texas Tech
Cincinnati at West Virginia
Kansas at Kansas State
Oklahoma State at Houston
TCU at Baylor
Utah at Colorado
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
Baylor at Kansas
BYU at UCF
Colorado at Oklahoma State
Houston at Utah
Iowa State at Arizona
Kansas State at Arizona State
Texas Tech at Cincinnati
West Virginia at TCU
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
Arizona at Texas Tech
Arizona State at BYU
Baylor at UCF
Kansas at TCU
Kansas State at Colorado
Oklahoma State at Iowa State
Utah at Cincinnati
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
BYU at Utah
UCF at Kansas
Cincinnati at Houston
Colorado at Arizona State
Iowa State at Baylor
Oklahoma State at Kansas State
TCU at Arizona
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026
Arizona State at UCF
Baylor at BYU
Cincinnati at Iowa State
Houston at Colorado
Kansas at West Virginia
Kansas State at TCU
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
Utah at Arizona
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Arizona at Kansas State
BYU at Kansas
Colorado at Cincinnati
Houston at West Virginia
Iowa State at UCF
Oklahoma State at Arizona State
Texas Tech at Baylor
Utah at TCU
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
Arizona State at Arizona
Baylor at Houston
UCF at Colorado
Cincinnati at BYU
Kansas at Oklahoma State
Kansas State at Iowa State
TCU at Texas Tech
West Virginia at Utah
2026 Big 12 Football Schedule Grid pic.twitter.com/9zTKzbhtxu
— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) January 21, 2026