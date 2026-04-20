The 2026 Big 12 Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each Big 12 team.

The 2026 season gets underway for the Big 12 in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29 with one conference member in action. That game will feature the TCU Horned Frogs taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Week 1 action in the Big 12 kicks off on Thursday, September 3 with three non-conference contests, highlighted by the Colorado Buffaloes traveling to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Saturday action in Week 1 includes 11 contests, featuring Baylor and Auburn squaring off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., and Cincinnati hosting Boston College.

The 2026 Big 12 Football Championship Game is set for Friday, December 4 and it will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT on ABC.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC have already been released. The remaining conference helmet schedules will be published over the next few weeks.

Helmet Schedules