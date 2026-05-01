2026 Army at Temple football game moved to Friday

The Army Black Knights at Temple Owls football matchup in 2026 has been moved up one day and will now be played on a Friday evening, the two schools announced.

Army will travel to Philadelphia, Pa., to face Temple on Friday, September 26, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff time and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

The schedule adjustment gives Army two Friday night games in 2026. The Black Knights are also slated to visit Tulsa on Friday, October 23 at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla.

Army opens its 2026 season on Saturday, September 5, hosting the Bryant Bulldogs at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. Kickoff time and television details for that contest are expected later this month.

Temple also begins its 2026 campaign on September 5, welcoming the Rhode Island Rams to Lincoln Financial Field.

The Black Knights and Owls have met 15 times in a series that began in 1943. Army has won four straight, including a 14-13 victory in 2025, and currently holds an 8-7 advantage.

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