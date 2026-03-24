2026 App State at South Alabama football game moved to Black Friday

The Appalachian State Mountaineers and South Alabama Jaguars will square off on Black Friday this season, the schools announced Tuesday, adding another spotlight matchup to the Sun Belt’s holiday weekend slate.

Appalachian State will travel to Mobile, Ala., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, for a Sun Belt Conference showdown at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:00pm ET / 2:00pm CT, with live streaming coverage available on ESPN+.

The programs last met in 2024, when South Alabama rolled to a 48-14 victory in Boone, N.C., snapping a multi-year skid in the series. Appalachian State still holds a 4-2 advantage all-time, with the first meeting coming in 2014 as the Mountaineers transitioned into the Sun Belt. Five of the six matchups have been decided by double digits, though both teams have traded momentum swings throughout the past decade.

Appalachian State enters 2026 looking to rebound from a 5-8 campaign that concluded with a 29-10 loss to Georgia Southern in the JLab Birmingham Bowl. The Mountaineers open the new season at home against Maine on Saturday, Sept. 5, marking the first of six home dates on their 2026 schedule.

South Alabama, which finished 4-8 last fall, also begins its 2026 slate on Sept. 5, hosting Southeastern Louisiana. The Jaguars return several key contributors on defense and will be seeking their first home win over App State since the series began.

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