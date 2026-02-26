2026 American Conference football schedule announced

The 2026 American Conference Football Schedule has officially been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The 2026 season will be the third consecutive for The American as a 14-team conference. Each member will continue to play an eight-game league schedule with four non-conference contests.

The annual Army-Navy Game continues to be played the second Saturday in December and it will be considered a non-conference contest. Army and Navy will not meet in the regular-season, but in any season they could possibly meet in the American Football Championship and then again one week later in the Army-Navy Game.

Featured non-conference match-ups for each American team in 2026 include Army vs. Navy, Charlotte at Ole Miss, East Carolina at Alabama, Florida Atlantic at Florida, Memphis at UNLV, Navy vs. Army, Charlotte at Indiana, Rice at Notre Dame, Penn State at Temple, Tulane at Duke, Oklahoma State at Tulsa, UAB at Illinois, FIU at USF, and UTSA at Texas.

The 2026 American Conference Football Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the home stadium of the team with the highest winning percentage in conference play. The game will be televised by either ABC or ESPN.

Kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the season will be finalized on or before June 1. The remaining kickoff times and TV will be announced six to 12 days prior to the date of the game.

2026 American Conference Football Schedules

American Football Schedule (Composite)