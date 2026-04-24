The 2026 American Conference Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each American team.

The American remains a 14-team league for the third consecutive season. Each league member continues to play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents.

The 2026 season gets underway for The American in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29 when the Memphis Tigers travel to Las Vegas to take on UNLV.

Week 1 action begins on Saturday, September 5 with all 14 members in action. Featured matchups include Oklahoma State at Tulsa, Tulane at Duke, Florida Atlantic at Florida, and North Texas at Indiana.

The 2026 American Football Championship Game is set for Saturday, December 5. The game will be hosted by the team with the best record in conference play.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, and SEC have already been released. The remaining helmet schedules for the 2026 season will be published soon.

HELMET SCHEDULES