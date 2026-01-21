2026 ACC football schedule release set for January 26

The 2026 ACC football schedule release has been set for Monday, Jan. 26, according to TV listings on ESPN’s website.
The reveal of the 2026 ACC football schedule will occur during a special ACC Football Schedule Release Show at 9:00pm ET on the ACC Network. The show will likely feature ACC Huddle host Taylor Tannebaum and some combination of analysts Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal, Tom Luginbill, Mark Richt, and/or Jimbo Fisher.
Prior to the full schedule release last year, ACC PM announced the Week Zero and Week 1 matchups as well as the ACC opener for each school. It remains to be seen if that will be the case this year.
Beginning in 2026, the 17-team ACC will play a partial nine-game conference schedule. 12 league members will play nine ACC games, while the remaining five will play eight conference matchups. The 12 teams playing nine conference games will be required to play at least one power non-conference opponent, while teams playing eight league games will have to play two non-conference power opponents.
The 2026 schedule format will serve as a “bridge” or “transition” as the conference moves toward fully implementing a nine-game league schedule in 2027. Beginning in 2027, 16 teams will play a nine-game ACC schedule annually, with one team each season playing eight league games due to the odd number of conference members (17).
Below are the league opponents for each ACC team in 2026.
2026 ACC Football Opponents
NINE-GAME ACC SLATE (12 Teams)
California Golden Bears
HOME: Clemson, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
AWAY: NC State, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia
Duke Blue Devils
HOME: Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford
AWAY: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest
Louisville Cardinals
HOME: Florida State, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Wake Forest
AWAY: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
HOME: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Pitt, Virginia Tech
AWAY: Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford, Wake Forest
NC State Wolfpack
HOME: California, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest
AWAY: Florida State, North Carolina, Stanford, Virginia (in Brazil)
Pitt Panthers
HOME: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Syracuse
AWAY: Boston College, California, Louisville, Miami, Virginia Tech
SMU Mustangs
HOME: Boston College, California, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
AWAY: Florida State, Louisville, Stanford, Syracuse
Stanford Cardinal
HOME: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, SMU
AWAY: California, Duke, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Syracuse Orange
HOME: California, Clemson, Louisville, SMU
AWAY: Boston College, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Virginia
Virginia Cavaliers
HOME: California, Duke, NC State (in Brazil), North Carolina, Syracuse
AWAY: Florida State, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Virginia Tech Hokies
HOME: Georgia Tech, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia
AWAY: Boston College, California, Clemson, Miami, SMU
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
HOME: Duke, Miami, Stanford, Virginia
AWAY: California, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, SMU
EIGHT-GAME ACC SLATE (5 Teams)
Boston College Eagles
HOME: Florida State, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
AWAY: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU
Clemson Tigers
HOME: Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
AWAY: California, Duke, Florida State, Syracuse
Florida State Seminoles
HOME: Clemson, NC State, SMU, Virginia
AWAY: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Pitt
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
HOME: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Wake Forest
AWAY: Clemson, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech
North Carolina Tar Heels
HOME: Louisville, Miami, NC State, Syracuse
AWAY: Clemson, Duke, Pitt, Virginia