2026 ACC football schedule release set for January 26

The 2026 ACC football schedule release has been set for Monday, Jan. 26, according to TV listings on ESPN’s website.

The reveal of the 2026 ACC football schedule will occur during a special ACC Football Schedule Release Show at 9:00pm ET on the ACC Network. The show will likely feature ACC Huddle host Taylor Tannebaum and some combination of analysts Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal, Tom Luginbill, Mark Richt, and/or Jimbo Fisher.

Prior to the full schedule release last year, ACC PM announced the Week Zero and Week 1 matchups as well as the ACC opener for each school. It remains to be seen if that will be the case this year.

Beginning in 2026, the 17-team ACC will play a partial nine-game conference schedule. 12 league members will play nine ACC games, while the remaining five will play eight conference matchups. The 12 teams playing nine conference games will be required to play at least one power non-conference opponent, while teams playing eight league games will have to play two non-conference power opponents.

The 2026 schedule format will serve as a “bridge” or “transition” as the conference moves toward fully implementing a nine-game league schedule in 2027. Beginning in 2027, 16 teams will play a nine-game ACC schedule annually, with one team each season playing eight league games due to the odd number of conference members (17).

Below are the league opponents for each ACC team in 2026.

2026 ACC Football Opponents

NINE-GAME ACC SLATE (12 Teams)

California Golden Bears

HOME: Clemson, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

AWAY: NC State, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia

Duke Blue Devils

HOME: Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford

AWAY: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest

Louisville Cardinals

HOME: Florida State, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Wake Forest

AWAY: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

HOME: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Pitt, Virginia Tech

AWAY: Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford, Wake Forest

NC State Wolfpack

HOME: California, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest

AWAY: Florida State, North Carolina, Stanford, Virginia (in Brazil)

Pitt Panthers

HOME: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Syracuse

AWAY: Boston College, California, Louisville, Miami, Virginia Tech

SMU Mustangs

HOME: Boston College, California, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

AWAY: Florida State, Louisville, Stanford, Syracuse

Stanford Cardinal

HOME: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, SMU

AWAY: California, Duke, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Syracuse Orange

HOME: California, Clemson, Louisville, SMU

AWAY: Boston College, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers

HOME: California, Duke, NC State (in Brazil), North Carolina, Syracuse

AWAY: Florida State, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Virginia Tech Hokies

HOME: Georgia Tech, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia

AWAY: Boston College, California, Clemson, Miami, SMU

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

HOME: Duke, Miami, Stanford, Virginia

AWAY: California, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, SMU

EIGHT-GAME ACC SLATE (5 Teams)

Boston College Eagles

HOME: Florida State, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

AWAY: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU

Clemson Tigers

HOME: Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

AWAY: California, Duke, Florida State, Syracuse

Florida State Seminoles

HOME: Clemson, NC State, SMU, Virginia

AWAY: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Pitt

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

HOME: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Wake Forest

AWAY: Clemson, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech

North Carolina Tar Heels

HOME: Louisville, Miami, NC State, Syracuse

AWAY: Clemson, Duke, Pitt, Virginia