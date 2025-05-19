2025 USFL, XFL Conference Championship Game matchups set

Matchups and locations for the 2025 USFL Conference Championship and XFL Conference Championship games are set, the United Football League (UFL) has announced.

Both the USFL and XFL Conference Championships will be played on Sunday, June 8. One contest will be televised by ABC at 3:00pm ET, while the other will kickoff at 6:00pm ET on FOX. Determinations for those slots will be made at a later date.

The USFL Conference Championship Game will feature the Birmingham Stallions hosting the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Michigan is 6-2 overall and one game ahead of Birmingham (5-3), but the game will be held in Birmingham due to a scheduling conflict at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

“When the 2025 UFL schedule was released earlier this year, we were aware of potential postseason conflicts with the venue in Detroit, Mich., but after careful consideration we determined that playing the game in Birmingham was the best option for the league,” said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. “We want to thank the loyal fans of the Panthers for their continued support of the team and want to apologize for their disappointment in not being able to see their team at home.”

Birmingham defeated Michigan earlier this season, winning 21-12 on the road on April 4. The two teams are slated to meet again in the regular-season this weekend on Saturday, May 24 at 3:00pm ET (ABC/ESPN+).

The XFL Conference Championship Game features the St. Louis Battlehawks (6-2) hosting the DC Defenders (6-2) at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. A scheduling conflict with DC’s home stadium also affected the location of this game.

In their first matchup this season, the Defenders defeated St. Louis at The Dome, 27-15, on April 15. The two teams are slated to close out the regular-season at Audi Field in Washington, DC, on Friday, May 30 at 8:00pm ET (FOX).

The winners of the USFL and XFL Conference Championship games will meet in the UFL Championship Game on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. The game will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

UFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

* All times Eastern.

Sunday, June 8, 2025

USFL Conference Championship

Michigan at Birmingham

3:00 or 6:00pm ET | ABC or FOX

Protective Stadium – Birmingham, AL

XFL Conference Championship

DC at St. Louis

3:00 or 6:00pm ET | ABC or FOX

The Dome – St. Louis, MO

Saturday, June 14, 2025

UFL Championship

8:00pm ET | ABC

The Dome – St. Louis, MO

