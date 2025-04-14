2025 UFL Championship Game to be played in St. Louis

The 2025 UFL Championship Game will be played at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo., for the second consecutive season, the UFL has announced.

The Dome at America’s Center, home to the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks, has a seating capacity of 67,277. The stadium is the former home of the St. Louis Rams of the NFL.

“We’re proud to bring the 2025 UFL Championship back to St. Louis—a city that continues to show an incredible passion for football,” said UFL Owner Dany Garcia. “The energy in The Dome, the commitment of the Battlehawks organization, and the fierce loyalty of their fans made this an easy decision. St. Louis has built something special, and it’s become a key part of what the UFL is all about. We’re excited to celebrate this moment with a community that’s helped shape the league’s future and capture its soul.”

In the 2024 UFL Championship, the Birmingham Stallions defeated the San Antonio Brahmas, 25-0.

“St. Louis represents both the heart of this country and the heart of the UFL,” said UFL President & Chief Executive Officer Russ Brandon. “We are proud that we will once again be hosting our championship game in this football capital and the great state of Missouri that has been a strong supporter of America’s game for over a century.”

The UFL Championship will match the winners of the UFL and XFL conferences on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The game will be televised nationally by ABC at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT.

“St. Louis is beyond thrilled to host this year’s UFL championship game,” said Explore St. Louis chief commercial officer Ed Skapinok. “The energy and passion of our fans are second to none, and this event is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our city on a national stage. The economic impact of hosting the game is significant—from hotel bookings and restaurant traffic to job creation and media exposure. It’s a moment of pride for our community and a testament to the strength of our hospitality industry.”

The UFL, which resulted from a merger of the USFL and XFL spring leagues, kicked off its second season on Friday, March 28, 2025. The 10-week regular-season schedule concludes on Sunday, June 1, with the two playoff games following on Sunday, June 8.

