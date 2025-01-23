2025 TCU at North Carolina football game moved to Labor Day

The TCU Horned Frogs at North Carolina Tar Heels football game in 2025 has been moved to Labor Day, the ACC has officially announced.

The TCU-North Carolina game, previously scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, will now be played on Monday, Sept. 1 and the contest will be nationally televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET. It will mark the first-ever Monday night regular-season game in Carolina history.

The game will also mark the debut of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, who was named the Tar Heels’ 35th football coach on December 11, 2024. Belichick led the NFL’s New England Patriots from 2000 through 2023 where he won six Super Bowls.

In other non-conference action in 2025, North Carolina is scheduled to visit the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 6, host the Richmond Spiders on Sept. 13, and travel to play the UCF Knights on Sept. 20.

In ACC action this fall, North Carolina will host Clemson, Duke, Stanford, and Virginia and visit Cal, NC State, Syracuse, and Wake Forest. The complete ACC schedule for 2025 with dates is set for release on Monday, Jan. 27.

Following the season-opener against North Carolina, TCU is slated to host the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Sept. 6 and the SMU Mustangs on Sept. 20.

The Big 12 has not yet released its 2025 schedule or announced a date for the reveal, but the opponents are known. The Horned Frogs will host Colorado, Baylor, Iowa State, and Cincinnati and will visit Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas State, and West Virginia.

Football Schedules