2025 SWAC football TV schedule on HBCU GO announced

The 2025 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football TV schedule on HBCU GO has been announced, which features 11 games set for broadcast, plus four via theGrio TV.

HBCU GO is a free-streaming digital platform from Allen Media Group (AMG), the leading provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO programming is available at HBCUGO.tv and via Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices, as well as certain CBS owned-and-operated stations.

SWAC football on HBCU GO in 2025 begins on Saturday, Aug. 30 with one matchup. The Jackson State Tigers will host the Hampton Pirates in that contest, which will kickoff at 3:00pm ET / 2:00pm CT.

Below is the SWAC football TV schedule on HBCU GO for the 2025 season. Four contests will be produced by HBCU GO but will air on theGrio TV and are noted.

SWAC 2025 football TV schedule on HBCU GO

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 30

Hampton at Jackson State – 3pm

Saturday, Sept. 6

Alcorn State at Alabama A&M – 7pm

Saturday, Sept. 13

Miles at Alabama State – 5pm, theGrio

Saturday, Sept. 20

Edward Waters at Bethune-Cookman – 3pm

Saturday, Sept. 27

Alabama State at Florida A&M – 3pm

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 7pm, theGrio

Saturday, Oct. 4

Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State – 5pm

Saturday, Oct. 11

NC Central at Florida A&M – 3pm

Saturday, Oct. 18

Prairie View A&M at Southern – 5pm

Saturday, Oct. 25

Jackson State vs. Grambling State – 6pm

Saturday, Nov. 1

Alcorn State at Texas Southern – 3pm

Saturday, Nov. 8

Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 3pm

Saturday, Nov. 15

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State – 1pm, theGrio

Saturday, Nov. 22

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State – 1pm, theGrio

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern – 3pm

