The 2025 Sun Belt Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each Sun Belt team.

The 2025 season gets underway for the Sun Belt Conference on Thursday, Aug. 28 when the ULM Warhawks host the Saint Francis Red Flash at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La.

Then on Friday, Aug, 29, the Appalachian State Mountaineers begin their season with a neutral-site game against the Charlotte 49ers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The 12 remaining Sun Belt teams begin their 2025 seasons on Saturday, Aug. 30, and five league members will face power teams that day. The Marshall Thundering Herd visit the Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia State Panthers travel to take on the Ole Miss Rebels, Southern Miss Golden Eagles play host to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers play at the Virginia Cavaliers, and Old Dominion Monarchs travel to face the Indian Hoosiers.

Sun Belt Conference play kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 13 with Southern Miss hosting Appalachian State.

The 2025 Sun Belt Football Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6 and will be televised by an ESPN network. The matchup will feature the East and West division winners at the home stadium of one of the participating teams.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, and FBS Independents (w/ Pac-12) have already been posted. Schedules for the remaining FBS conferences will be released soon.

HELMET SCHEDULES

2025 Sun Belt Football Helmet Schedule

College Football Helmet Schedules