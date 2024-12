The SEC football schedule for the 2025 season was released on Wednesday evening, and it kicks off in on Saturday, August 30.

Conference play in 2025 begins on Saturday, Sept. 6 with Ole Miss traveling to Kentucky. The season will conclude with the 2025 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Below are the 2025 SEC team-by-team football schedules for each SEC school. Click the links to view the full schedule with helmets, stadiums, etc.

2025 SEC team-by-team football schedules

2025 Alabama Football Schedule

08/30 – at Florida State

09/06 – ULM

09/13 – Wisconsin

09/20 – Open Date

09/27 – at Georgia

10/04 – Vanderbilt

10/11 – at Missouri

10/18 – Tennessee

10/25 – at South Carolina

11/01 – Open Date

11/08 – LSU

11/15 – Oklahoma

11/22 – Eastern Illinois

11/29 – at Auburn

2025 Arkansas Football Schedule

08/30 – Alabama A&M

09/06 – Arkansas St. (Little Rock)

09/13 – at Ole Miss

09/20 – at Memphis

09/27 – Notre Dame

10/04 – Open Date

10/11 – at Tennessee

10/18 – Texas A&M

10/25 – Auburn

11/01 – Mississippi State

11/08 – Open Date

11/15 – at LSU

11/22 – at Texas

11/29 – Missouri

2025 Auburn Football Schedule

08/30 – at Baylor

09/06 – Ball State

09/13 – South Alabama

09/20 – at Oklahoma

09/27 – at Texas A&M

10/04 – Open Date

10/11 – Georgia

10/18 – Missouri

10/25 – at Arkansas

11/01 – Kentucky

11/08 – at Vanderbilt

11/15 – Open Date

11/22 – Mercer

11/29 – Alabama

2025 Florida Football Schedule

08/30 – Long Island

09/06 – South Florida

09/13 – at LSU

09/20 – at Miami

09/27 – Open Date

10/04 – Texas

10/11 – at Texas A&M

10/18 – Mississippi State

10/25 – Open Date

11/01 – vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

11/08 – at Kentucky

11/15 – at Ole Miss

11/22 – Tennessee

11/29 – Florida State

2025 Georgia Football Schedule

08/30 – Marshall

09/06 – Austin Peay

09/13 – at Tennessee

09/20 – Open Date

09/27 – Alabama

10/04 – Kentucky

10/11 – at Auburn

10/18 – Ole Miss

10/25 – Open Date

11/01 – vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

11/08 – at Mississippi State

11/15 – Texas

11/22 – Charlotte

11/29 – vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta)

2025 Kentucky Football Schedule

08/30 – Toledo

09/06 – Ole Miss

09/13 – Eastern Michigan

09/20 – Open Date

09/27 – at South Carolina

10/04 – at Georgia

10/11 – Open Date

10/18 – Texas

10/25 – Tennessee

11/01 – at Auburn

11/08 – Florida

11/15 – Tennessee Tech

11/22 – at Vanderbilt

11/29 – at Louisville

2025 LSU Football Schedule

08/30 – at Clemson

09/06 – Louisiana Tech

09/13 – Florida

09/20 – Southeastern Louisiana

09/27 – at Ole Miss

10/04 – Open Date

10/11 – South Carolina

10/18 – at Vanderbilt

10/25 – Texas A&M

11/01 – Open Date

11/08 – at Alabama

11/15 – Arkansas

11/22 – Western Kentucky

11/29 – at Oklahoma

2025 Ole Miss Football Schedule

08/30 – Georgia State

09/06 – at Kentucky

09/13 – Arkansas

09/20 – Tulane

09/27 – LSU

10/04 – Open Date

10/11 – Washington State

10/18 – at Georgia

10/25 – at Oklahoma

11/01 – South Carolina

11/08 – The Citadel

11/15 – Florida

11/22 – Open Date

11/29 – at Mississippi State

2025 Mississippi State Football Schedule

08/30 – at Southern Miss

09/06 – Arizona State

09/13 – Alcorn State

09/20 – Northern Illinois

09/27 – Tennessee

10/04 – at Texas A&M

10/11 – Open Date

10/18 – at Florida

10/25 – Texas

11/01 – at Arkansas

11/08 – Georgia

11/15 – at Missouri

11/22 – Open Date

11/29 – Ole Miss

2025 Missouri Football Schedule

08/30 – Central Arkansas

09/06 – Kansas

09/13 – Louisiana

09/20 – South Carolina

09/27 – UMass

10/04 – Open Date

10/11 – Alabama

10/18 – at Auburn

10/25 – at Vanderbilt

11/01 – Open Date

11/08 – Texas A&M

11/15 – Mississippi State

11/22 – at Oklahoma

11/29 – at Arkansas

2025 Oklahoma Football Schedule

08/30 – Illinois State

09/06 – Michigan

09/13 – at Temple

09/20 – Auburn

09/27 – Open Date

10/04 – Kent State

10/11 – vs. Texas (Dallas)

10/18 – at South Carolina

10/25 – Ole Miss

11/01 – at Tennessee

11/08 – Open Date

11/15 – at Alabama

11/22 – Missouri

11/29 – LSU

2025 South Carolina Football Schedule

08/31 – vs. Virginia Tech (Atlanta)

09/06 – South Carolina State

09/13 – Vanderbilt

09/20 – at Missouri

09/27 – Kentucky

10/04 – Open Date

10/11 – at LSU

10/18 – Oklahoma

10/25 – Alabama

11/01 – at Ole Miss

11/08 – Open Date

11/15 – at Texas A&M

11/22 – Coastal Carolina

11/29 – Clemson

2025 Tennessee Football Schedule

08/30 – vs. Syracuse (Atlanta)

09/06 – East Tennessee State

09/13 – Georgia

09/20 – UAB

09/27 – at Mississippi State

10/04 – Open Date

10/11 – Arkansas

10/18 – at Alabama

10/25 – at Kentucky

11/01 – Oklahoma

11/08 – Open Date

11/15 – New Mexico State

11/22 – at Florida

11/29 – Vanderbilt

2025 Texas Football Schedule

08/30 – at Ohio State

09/06 – San Jose State

09/13 – UTEP

09/20 – Open Date

09/27 – Sam Houston

10/04 – at Florida

10/11 – vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

10/18 – at Kentucky

10/25 – at Mississippi State

11/01 – Vanderbilt

11/08 – Open Date

11/15 – at Georgia

11/22 – Arkansas

11/29 – Texas A&M

2025 Texas A&M Football Schedule

08/30 – UTSA

09/06 – Utah State

09/13 – at Notre Dame

09/20 – Open Date

09/27 – Auburn

10/04 – Mississippi State

10/11 – Florida

10/18 – at Arkansas

10/25 – at LSU

11/01 – Open Date

11/08 – at Missouri

11/15 – South Carolina

11/22 – Samford

11/29 – at Texas

2025 Vanderbilt Football Schedule

08/30 – Charleston Southern

09/06 – at Virginia Tech

09/13 – at South Carolina

09/20 – Georgia State

09/27 – Utah State

10/04 – at Alabama

10/11 – Open Date

10/18 – LSU

10/25 – Missouri

11/01 – at Texas

11/08 – Auburn

11/15 – Open Date

11/22 – Kentucky

11/29 – at Tennessee