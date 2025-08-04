2025 preseason Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll released

The 2025 preseason Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll has been released, and the North Dakota State Bison top the rankings.

North Dakota State, which won the FCS Championship last season, received 54 of the 56 first-place votes in the Stats Perform Top 25 Poll. The Bison are followed by the Montana State Bobcats (one first-place vote), South Dakota State Jackrabbits, South Dakota Coyotes (one first-place vote), and UIW Cardinals.

Top-ranked North Dakota State opens its 2025 campaign on the road against the The Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, Aug. 30 at noon ET / 11:00am CT (ABC ND/Nexstar/ESPN+). Second-ranked South Dakota State opens its schedule on the same day at home against the Sacramento State Hornets, and the game will be streamed live by ESPN+ at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.

Listed below is the preseason FCS Coaches Poll and preseason Stats Perform Top 25 Poll (first place votes in parentheses).

STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 POLL

1. North Dakota State (54)

2. Montana State (1)

3. South Dakota State

4. South Dakota (1)

5. UIW

6. Illinois State

7. Montana

8. UC Davis

9. Rhode Island

10. Tarleton State

11. Mercer

12. Idaho

13. Villanova

14. Lehigh

15. Sacramento State

16. Abilene Christian

17. Jackson State

18. Western Carolina

19. Northern Arizona

20. Southern Illinois

21. Tennessee Tech

22. Monmouth

23. Stephen F. Austin

24. Stony Brook

25. Richmond

Others receiving votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Harvard 139, Southeast Missouri 127, Southern Utah 123, UT Martin 92, North Dakota 88, Eastern Kentucky 80, Chattanooga 69, ETSU 68, South Carolina State 35, New Hampshire 22, Tennessee State 21, Southeastern Louisiana 19, North Carolina Central 18, Youngstown State 16, Duquesne 2.

