The 2025 preseason Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll has been released, and the North Dakota State Bison top the rankings.
North Dakota State, which won the FCS Championship last season, received 54 of the 56 first-place votes in the Stats Perform Top 25 Poll. The Bison are followed by the Montana State Bobcats (one first-place vote), South Dakota State Jackrabbits, South Dakota Coyotes (one first-place vote), and UIW Cardinals.
Top-ranked North Dakota State opens its 2025 campaign on the road against the The Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, Aug. 30 at noon ET / 11:00am CT (ABC ND/Nexstar/ESPN+). Second-ranked South Dakota State opens its schedule on the same day at home against the Sacramento State Hornets, and the game will be streamed live by ESPN+ at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.
Listed below is the preseason FCS Coaches Poll and preseason Stats Perform Top 25 Poll (first place votes in parentheses).
1. North Dakota State (54)
2. Montana State (1)
3. South Dakota State
4. South Dakota (1)
5. UIW
6. Illinois State
7. Montana
8. UC Davis
9. Rhode Island
10. Tarleton State
11. Mercer
12. Idaho
13. Villanova
14. Lehigh
15. Sacramento State
16. Abilene Christian
17. Jackson State
18. Western Carolina
19. Northern Arizona
20. Southern Illinois
21. Tennessee Tech
22. Monmouth
23. Stephen F. Austin
24. Stony Brook
25. Richmond
Others receiving votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Harvard 139, Southeast Missouri 127, Southern Utah 123, UT Martin 92, North Dakota 88, Eastern Kentucky 80, Chattanooga 69, ETSU 68, South Carolina State 35, New Hampshire 22, Tennessee State 21, Southeastern Louisiana 19, North Carolina Central 18, Youngstown State 16, Duquesne 2.
The real ONLY @NCAAD1Football Championship which Walks the NFL walk with a Playoff & regular season which build off each other.
Zero contractual-financial club Disconnect from a 10 Win season seeding you in the Playoff whether or not you’ve been a Clio award winning University brand seller since 1978.
what did I just read. What is this????? lol. were you drunk when you typed this???
It is a true playoff system. Each conference champ gets a bid, from the Big Sky, which says they will not restrict scholarships. That means Big Sky teams could have 105 scholarship players.
The zero scholarship Pioneer League champ gets into the playoffs. They’ve won a couple playoff games, but we know they’re not winning the title.
But at the FBS level, the American champ and the Sun Belt champ and the MAC champ could all finish 12-1 and guess what?
Only one gets in.
Not good.