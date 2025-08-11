2025 preseason FCS Coaches Poll released

The 2025 preseason FCS Coaches Poll has been released, and the North Dakota State Bison top the rankings.

North Dakota State, which won the FCS Championship last season, received all 26 first-place votes in the FCS Coaches Poll. The Bison are followed by the Montana State Bobcats, South Dakota State Jackrabbits, UIW Cardinals, and South Dakota Coyotes.

Four Coaches Poll Top 25 teams will be in action during Week Zero, which kicks off on Saturday, August 23. A Top 11 showdown is featured, as the No. 7 UC Davis Aggies take on the No. 11 Mercer Bears in the FCS Kickoff at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

Other Week Zero FCS matchups include the No. 4 UIW Cardinals traveling to take on the Nicholls Colonels, while the No. 8 Tarleton State Texans travel to clash with the Portland State Vikings.

Listed below is the preseason AFCA FCS Coaches Poll (first place votes in parentheses):

AFCA FCS Coaches Poll

1. North Dakota State (26)

2. Montana State

3. South Dakota State

4. UIW

5. South Dakota

6. Illinois State

7. UC Davis

8. Tarleton State

9. Montana

10. Rhode Island

11. Mercer

12. Idaho

13. Villanova

14. Sacramento State

15. Lehigh

16. ACU

17. Jackson State

18. Northern Arizona

19. Western Carolina

20. Southern Illinois

21. Monmouth

22t. Richmond

22t. Tennessee Tech

24. Stephen F. Austin

25. Stony Brook

Others receiving votes: UT Martin 50, Harvard 40, Southeastern Louisiana 36, SC State 25, Southeast Missouri 25, ETUS 24, New Hampshire 21, Eastern Kentucky 19, North Dakota 19, Youngstown State 16, Chattanooga 14, Tennessee State 14, Dartmouth 13, NC Central 13, Central Connecticut 11, Southern Utah 9, Lafayette 6, Central Arkansas 5, Northern Iowa 5, San Diego 5, Indiana State 4, Lindenwood 4, Lamar 3, Holy Cross 2, Southern 2, Yale 2, Bucknell 1, Eastern Washington 1, Samford 1.

FCS Schedule