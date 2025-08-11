2025 preseason FCS Coaches Poll released

The 2025 preseason FCS Coaches Poll has been released, and the North Dakota State Bison top the rankings.
North Dakota State, which won the FCS Championship last season, received all 26 first-place votes in the FCS Coaches Poll. The Bison are followed by the Montana State Bobcats, South Dakota State Jackrabbits, UIW Cardinals, and South Dakota Coyotes.
Four Coaches Poll Top 25 teams will be in action during Week Zero, which kicks off on Saturday, August 23. A Top 11 showdown is featured, as the No. 7 UC Davis Aggies take on the No. 11 Mercer Bears in the FCS Kickoff at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.
Other Week Zero FCS matchups include the No. 4 UIW Cardinals traveling to take on the Nicholls Colonels, while the No. 8 Tarleton State Texans travel to clash with the Portland State Vikings.
Listed below is the preseason AFCA FCS Coaches Poll (first place votes in parentheses):
1. North Dakota State (26)
2. Montana State
3. South Dakota State
4. UIW
5. South Dakota
6. Illinois State
7. UC Davis
8. Tarleton State
9. Montana
10. Rhode Island
11. Mercer
12. Idaho
13. Villanova
14. Sacramento State
15. Lehigh
16. ACU
17. Jackson State
18. Northern Arizona
19. Western Carolina
20. Southern Illinois
21. Monmouth
22t. Richmond
22t. Tennessee Tech
24. Stephen F. Austin
25. Stony Brook
Others receiving votes: UT Martin 50, Harvard 40, Southeastern Louisiana 36, SC State 25, Southeast Missouri 25, ETUS 24, New Hampshire 21, Eastern Kentucky 19, North Dakota 19, Youngstown State 16, Chattanooga 14, Tennessee State 14, Dartmouth 13, NC Central 13, Central Connecticut 11, Southern Utah 9, Lafayette 6, Central Arkansas 5, Northern Iowa 5, San Diego 5, Indiana State 4, Lindenwood 4, Lamar 3, Holy Cross 2, Southern 2, Yale 2, Bucknell 1, Eastern Washington 1, Samford 1.