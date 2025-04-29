2025 Pac-12 football to be televised by CBS, The CW, and ESPN

The Pac-12 Conference has announced the home kickoff times and TV schedule for Oregon State and Washington State, which features 13 games across CBS, The CW, and ESPN.

For the second consecutive season, the Pac-12 will consist of only two teams following the departure of 10 schools last year. The conference will expand to seven football members in 2026, while the eighth team remains undetermined.

In addition to announcing the TV networks for Pac-12 home games in 2025, the league also revealed the kickoff time for all 13 contests.

“Having Pac-12 football featured across three leading broadcasters in CBS, The CW and ESPN in 2025 will provide tremendous exposure to showcase Oregon State, Washington State and our brand in the Pac-12’s final season before expansion,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The CW, to welcome a new partner in CBS Sports and to see a return of Pac-12 football on ESPN.”

Oregon State’s home schedule in 2025 begins on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the California Golden Bears. The game will be televised by ESPN at 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT.

Washington State will kickoff its campaign the same day at home against the Idaho Vandals. That matchup is up first on The CW at 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT.

One additional game is slated for ESPN this season, and it features Oregon State hosting the Houston Cougars on Friday, Sept. 26 at 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27.

Two Pac-12 games this fall are slated for CBS and Paramount+. Washington State will host rival Washington in the Apple Cup on Sept. 20 (7:30pm or 8:00pm ET), and then Oregon State will host Washington State on Nov. 1 (7:30pm or 8:00pm ET).

Below are the complete home schedules for both Oregon State and Washington State along with kickoff times and TV (all times Eastern):

2025 Oregon State Football Schedule

08/30: California – 10:30pm, ESPN

09/06: Fresno State – 3:30pm, The CW

09/26: Houston – 10:30pm, ESPN (Fri.)

10/11: Wake Forest – 3:30pm, The CW

10/18: Lafayette – 10:00pm, The CW

11/01: Washington State – 7:30 or 8pm, CBS/Paramount+

11/08: Sam Houston – 10:00pm, The CW

2025 Washington State Football Schedule

08/30: Idaho – 10:00pm, The CW

09/06: San Diego State – 10:15pm, The CW

09/20: Washington – 7:30 or 8pm, CBS/Paramount+

10/25: Toledo – 3:30pm, The CW

11/15: Louisiana Tech – 10:00pm, The CW

11/29: Oregon State – 6:30pm, The CW

“We are excited to see Cougar Football return to the CW Network for the 2025 season as well as having CBS broadcast the Apple Cup in Pullman,” said WSU Director of Athletics Anne McCoy. “The 2024 season, our first on The CW, resulted in expanded national exposure for the Pac-12 and tremendous ratings for WSU Football. Building on last year’s partnership and adding CBS to our home broadcast schedule ensures Cougar fans everywhere will be able to follow their favorite team. Additionally, having all of our home game times set months in advance of the season starting is a tremendous plus for our fans, who are now able to make their plans early for Cougar Football Weekends in Pullman. See you this fall.”

Below is more on the future of Pac-12 media rights: