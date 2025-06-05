2025 Norfolk State-Delaware State football game moved to Philadelphia

The Norfolk State Spartans vs. Delaware State Hornets football game in 2025 will be played in Philadelphia, it was officially announced Thursday.

Norfolk State and Delaware State were originally scheduled to square off at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Del., on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. The game will now be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., and the date of the game was moved up two days to Thursday, Oct. 30. The kickoff time has been set for 8:00pm ET.

Lincoln Financial Field is the home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, the reigning Super Bowl champion, and the Temple Owls of the American Athletic Conference. Lincoln Financial Field has a seating capacity of 67,594.

“Today’s announcement represents a significant and historic milestone for our university and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference,” Norfolk State Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb said. “I am deeply appreciative of the shared vision demonstrated by Norfolk State President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen and Director of Athletics Tony Tucker in making this opportunity a reality.

“A game of this magnitude deserves a national platform, and I would like to commend the Philadelphia Eagles organization for providing us with an amazing venue for this highly anticipated event. This matchup will highlight the talent and legacy of HBCU football.”

Norfolk State will be led by new head coach Michael Vick, while Delaware State will be guided by new head coach Desean Jackson. The matchup of two historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) led by former college and NFL standout stars is sure to create a dynamic atmosphere for the fans of both teams and college football in general.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a world-class venue on a world-class stage,” Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick said. “Coach Jackson and I made so many unforgettable memories together at Lincoln Financial Field – this stadium holds special meaning in my NFL career. I am thrilled to be a part of this historic moment, and want to thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Norfolk State, and Delaware State for their collaboration to make this happen.”

Delaware State and Norfolk State first met on the gridiron in 1953. The Spartans defeated the Hornets in their most recent matchup last season in Norfolk, 38-19, but the Hornets still hold a 17-11 advantage in the overall series.

