2025 NFL Preseason Schedule finalized with dates, kickoff times

The 2025 NFL Preseason Schedule has been finalized with dates and kickoff times set for every matchup. The schedule begins with the Detroit Lions taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, July 31.
The Chargers-Lions preseason contest will be nationally televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.
Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on CBS, FOX, ESPN, and/or Prime Video during preseason Week 2 and Week 3. The NFL Network and local stations will televise the remainder of the preseason games.
Below is the complete list of preseason matchups for the 2025 NFL season.
2025 NFL Preseason Schedule
* All times Eastern.
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – July 31
LA Chargers vs. Detroit – 8pm, NBC/Peacock
WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 7
Indianapolis at Baltimore – 7pm
Cincinnati at Philadelphia – 7:30pm
Las Vegas at Seattle – 10pm
Friday, Aug. 8
Detroit at Atlanta – 7pm
Cleveland at Carolina – 7pm
Washington at New England – 7:30pm
Saturday, Aug. 9
NY Giants at Buffalo – 1pm
Houston at Minnesota – 4pm
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville – 7pm
Dallas at LA Rams – 7pm
Tennessee at Tampa Bay – 7:30pm
Kansas City at Arizona – 8pm
NY Jets at Green Bay – 8pm
Denver at San Francisco – 8:30pm
Sunday, Aug. 10
Miami at Chicago – 1pm
New Orleans at LA Chargers – 4:05pm
WEEK 2
Friday, Aug. 15
Tennessee at Atlanta – 7pm
Kansas City at Seattle – 10pm
Saturday, Aug. 16
Miami at Detroit – 1pm
Carolina at Houston – 1pm
Green Bay at Indianapolis – 1pm
New England at Minnesota – 1pm
Cleveland at Philadelphia – 1pm
San Francisco at Las Vegas – 4pm
Baltimore at Dallas – 7pm
LA Chargers at LA Rams – 7pm
NY Jets at NY Giants – 7pm
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh – 7pm
Arizona at Denver – 9:30pm
Sunday, Aug. 17
Jacksonville at New Orleans – 1pm
Buffalo at Chicago – 8pm, FOX
Monday, Aug. 18
Cincinnati at Washington – 8pm, ESPN
WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 21
Pittsburgh at Carolina – 7pm
New England at NY Giants – 8pm, Prime Video
Friday, Aug. 22
Philadelphia at NY Jets – 7:30pm
Atlanta at Dallas – 8pm
Minnesota at Tennessee – 8pm, CBS/Paramount+
Chicago at Kansas City – 8:20pm
Saturday, Aug. 23
Baltimore at Washington – 12pm
Indianapolis at Cincinnati – 1pm
LA Rams at Cleveland – 1pm
Houston at Detroit – 1pm
Denver at New Orleans – 1pm
Seattle at Green Bay – 4pm
Jacksonville at Miami – 7pm
Buffalo at Tampa Bay – 7:30pm
LA Chargers at San Francisco – 8:30pm
Las Vegas at Arizona – 10pm
The NFL Schedule for the 2025 season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 4 with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.