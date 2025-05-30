2025 NFL Preseason Schedule finalized with dates, kickoff times

The 2025 NFL Preseason Schedule has been finalized with dates and kickoff times set for every matchup. The schedule begins with the Detroit Lions taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, July 31.

The Chargers-Lions preseason contest will be nationally televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on CBS, FOX, ESPN, and/or Prime Video during preseason Week 2 and Week 3. The NFL Network and local stations will televise the remainder of the preseason games.

Below is the complete list of preseason matchups for the 2025 NFL season.

2025 NFL Preseason Schedule

* All times Eastern.

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – July 31

LA Chargers vs. Detroit – 8pm, NBC/Peacock

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 7

Indianapolis at Baltimore – 7pm

Cincinnati at Philadelphia – 7:30pm

Las Vegas at Seattle – 10pm

Friday, Aug. 8

Detroit at Atlanta – 7pm

Cleveland at Carolina – 7pm

Washington at New England – 7:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 9

NY Giants at Buffalo – 1pm

Houston at Minnesota – 4pm

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville – 7pm

Dallas at LA Rams – 7pm

Tennessee at Tampa Bay – 7:30pm

Kansas City at Arizona – 8pm

NY Jets at Green Bay – 8pm

Denver at San Francisco – 8:30pm

Sunday, Aug. 10

Miami at Chicago – 1pm

New Orleans at LA Chargers – 4:05pm

WEEK 2

Friday, Aug. 15

Tennessee at Atlanta – 7pm

Kansas City at Seattle – 10pm

Saturday, Aug. 16

Miami at Detroit – 1pm

Carolina at Houston – 1pm

Green Bay at Indianapolis – 1pm

New England at Minnesota – 1pm

Cleveland at Philadelphia – 1pm

San Francisco at Las Vegas – 4pm

Baltimore at Dallas – 7pm

LA Chargers at LA Rams – 7pm

NY Jets at NY Giants – 7pm

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh – 7pm

Arizona at Denver – 9:30pm

Sunday, Aug. 17

Jacksonville at New Orleans – 1pm

Buffalo at Chicago – 8pm, FOX

Monday, Aug. 18

Cincinnati at Washington – 8pm, ESPN

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 21

Pittsburgh at Carolina – 7pm

New England at NY Giants – 8pm, Prime Video

Friday, Aug. 22

Philadelphia at NY Jets – 7:30pm

Atlanta at Dallas – 8pm

Minnesota at Tennessee – 8pm, CBS/Paramount+

Chicago at Kansas City – 8:20pm

Saturday, Aug. 23

Baltimore at Washington – 12pm

Indianapolis at Cincinnati – 1pm

LA Rams at Cleveland – 1pm

Houston at Detroit – 1pm

Denver at New Orleans – 1pm

Seattle at Green Bay – 4pm

Jacksonville at Miami – 7pm

Buffalo at Tampa Bay – 7:30pm

LA Chargers at San Francisco – 8:30pm

Las Vegas at Arizona – 10pm

The NFL Schedule for the 2025 season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 4 with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

NFL Preseason Schedule