2025 NFL preseason schedule announced

The 2025 NFL Preseason Schedule has been released and kicks off with the Detroit Lions taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, July 31.

The Hall of Fame Game will be nationally televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:00pm ET.

Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on CBS, FOX, ESPN, and/or Prime Video during Week 2 and Week 3 (All times Eastern):

PRESEASON WEEK HOF

Thursday, July 31

LA Chargers vs. Detroit – 8pm, NBC/Peacock

PRESEASON WEEK 1 (Aug. 7-10)

Kansas City at Arizona

Detroit at Atlanta

Indianapolis at Baltimore

N.Y. Giants at Buffalo

Cleveland at Carolina

Miami at Chicago

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers

Dallas at L.A. Rams

Houston at Minnesota

Washington at New England

Cincinnati at Philadelphia

Denver at San Francisco

Las Vegas at Seattle

Tennessee at Tampa Bay

PRESEASON WEEK 2 (Aug. 14-18)

Tennessee at Atlanta

Buffalo at Chicago (8/17, 8pm, FOX)

Baltimore at Dallas

Arizona at Denver

Miami at Detroit

Carolina at Houston

Green Bay at Indianapolis

San Francisco at Las Vegas

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams

New England at Minnesota

Jacksonville at New Orleans

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants

Cleveland at Philadelphia

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

Kansas City at Seattle

Cincinnati at Washington (8/18, 8pm, ESPN)

PRESEASON WEEK 3 (Aug. 21-24)

Las Vegas at Arizona

Pittsburgh at Carolina

Indianapolis at Cincinnati

L.A. Rams at Cleveland

Atlanta at Dallas

Houston at Detroit

Seattle at Green Bay

Chicago at Kansas City

Jacksonville at Miami

Denver at New Orleans

New England at N.Y. Giants (8/21, 8pm, Prime Video)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco

Buffalo at Tampa Bay

Minnesota at Tennessee (8/22, 8pm, CBS)

Baltimore at Washington

Earlier on Thursday, the league revealed the complete NFL Schedule for 2025, which kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 4 with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa..

NFL Preseason Schedule