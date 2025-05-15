2025 NFL preseason schedule announced

The 2025 NFL Preseason Schedule has been released and kicks off with the Detroit Lions taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, July 31.
The Hall of Fame Game will be nationally televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:00pm ET.
Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on CBS, FOX, ESPN, and/or Prime Video during Week 2 and Week 3 (All times Eastern):
PRESEASON WEEK HOF
Thursday, July 31
LA Chargers vs. Detroit – 8pm, NBC/Peacock
PRESEASON WEEK 1 (Aug. 7-10)
Kansas City at Arizona
Detroit at Atlanta
Indianapolis at Baltimore
N.Y. Giants at Buffalo
Cleveland at Carolina
Miami at Chicago
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers
Dallas at L.A. Rams
Houston at Minnesota
Washington at New England
Cincinnati at Philadelphia
Denver at San Francisco
Las Vegas at Seattle
Tennessee at Tampa Bay
PRESEASON WEEK 2 (Aug. 14-18)
Tennessee at Atlanta
Buffalo at Chicago (8/17, 8pm, FOX)
Baltimore at Dallas
Arizona at Denver
Miami at Detroit
Carolina at Houston
Green Bay at Indianapolis
San Francisco at Las Vegas
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams
New England at Minnesota
Jacksonville at New Orleans
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants
Cleveland at Philadelphia
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
Kansas City at Seattle
Cincinnati at Washington (8/18, 8pm, ESPN)
PRESEASON WEEK 3 (Aug. 21-24)
Las Vegas at Arizona
Pittsburgh at Carolina
Indianapolis at Cincinnati
L.A. Rams at Cleveland
Atlanta at Dallas
Houston at Detroit
Seattle at Green Bay
Chicago at Kansas City
Jacksonville at Miami
Denver at New Orleans
New England at N.Y. Giants (8/21, 8pm, Prime Video)
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco
Buffalo at Tampa Bay
Minnesota at Tennessee (8/22, 8pm, CBS)
Baltimore at Washington
Earlier on Thursday, the league revealed the complete NFL Schedule for 2025, which kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 4 with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa..