2025 NEC Football Schedule announced

The 2025 Northeast Conference (NEC) Football Schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 13 with Saint Francis U. at Central Connecticut.
The 2025 season will be the second consecutive for the NEC as an eight-team conference. The NEC football schedule for the 2025 season will feature eight conference members playing a full round-robin schedule of seven games, with a minimum of four and a maximum of five non-conference games per team.
NEC members in 2025 include the Central Connecticut Blue Devils, Duquesne Dukes, LIU Sharks, Mercyhurst Lakers, Robert Morris Colonials, Saint Francis U. Red Flash, Stonehill Skyhawks, and Wagner Seahawks.
NEC members playing Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents this season include Central Connecticut (UConn), Duquesne (Pitt, Akron), LIU (Florida, Eastern Michigan), Robert Morris (West Virginia), Saint Francis (ULM, Buffalo), and Wagner (Kansas, Central Michigan).
Nine previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving NEC teams were also revealed today and are listed below:
- Lincoln (PA) at Duquesne (Sept. 6)
- West Liberty at Robert Morris (Sept. 13)
- Central Connecticut at Merrimack (Sept. 20)
- Dayton at Robert Morris (Sept. 20)
- Delaware State at Saint Francis U. (Sept. 20)
- Dartmouth at Central Connecticut (Sept. 27)
- Saint Francis U. at Bucknell (Sept. 27)
- Robert Morris at Merrimack (Oct. 4)
- Sacred Heart at Central Connecticut (Oct. 4)
2025 NEC Football Schedules
- 2025 Central Connecticut Football Schedule
- 2025 Duquesne Football Schedule
- 2025 LIU Football Schedule
- 2025 Mercyhurst Football Schedule
- 2025 Robert Morris Football Schedule
- 2025 Saint Francis U. Football Schedule
- 2025 Stonehill Football Schedule
- 2025 Wagner Football Schedule
2025 NEC Football Schedule
* Conference games only.
Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025
Saint Francis U. at Central Connecticut
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
Stonehill at Duquesne
LIU at Mercyhurst
Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
Saint Francis U. at Duquesne
Central Connecticut at Robert Morris
LIU at Stonehill
Mercyhurst at Wagner
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
Robert Morris at LIU
Duquesne at Mercyhurst
Central Connecticut at Wagner
Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
Stonehill at Mercyhurst
Robert Morris at Saint Francis U.
Duquesne at Wagner
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
LIU at Central Connecticut
Wagner at Saint Francis U.
Robert Morris at Stonehill
Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
Stonehill at Central Connecticut
Duquesne at LIU
Wagner at Robert Morris
Mercyhurst at Saint Francis U.
Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
Central Connecticut at Duquesne
Robert Morris at Mercyhurst
LIU at Saint Francis U.
Stonehill at Wagner
Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025
Mercyhurst at Central Connecticut
Wagner at LIU
Duquesne at Robert Morris
Saint Francis U. at Stonehill
NEC Football Schedule (Composite)
Looks like Central Connecticut’s and Robert Morris’s schedules are now complete for 2025. Duquesne, Mercyhurst, St. Francis, and Wagner have 11 games scheduled, and could add one more if they’d like. Long Island still needs 1 or 2 more non-conference games, and Stonehill needs 2-3 more non-conference games.
Mercyhurst at Wagner on Oct. 11 was missing and has been added.
Go Mercyhurst Lakers!!!