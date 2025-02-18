2025 NEC Football Schedule announced

The 2025 Northeast Conference (NEC) Football Schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 13 with Saint Francis U. at Central Connecticut.

The 2025 season will be the second consecutive for the NEC as an eight-team conference. The NEC football schedule for the 2025 season will feature eight conference members playing a full round-robin schedule of seven games, with a minimum of four and a maximum of five non-conference games per team.

NEC members in 2025 include the Central Connecticut Blue Devils, Duquesne Dukes, LIU Sharks, Mercyhurst Lakers, Robert Morris Colonials, Saint Francis U. Red Flash, Stonehill Skyhawks, and Wagner Seahawks.

NEC members playing Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents this season include Central Connecticut (UConn), Duquesne (Pitt, Akron), LIU (Florida, Eastern Michigan), Robert Morris (West Virginia), Saint Francis (ULM, Buffalo), and Wagner (Kansas, Central Michigan).

Nine previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving NEC teams were also revealed today and are listed below:

Lincoln (PA) at Duquesne (Sept. 6)

West Liberty at Robert Morris (Sept. 13)

Central Connecticut at Merrimack (Sept. 20)

Dayton at Robert Morris (Sept. 20)

Delaware State at Saint Francis U. (Sept. 20)

Dartmouth at Central Connecticut (Sept. 27)

Saint Francis U. at Bucknell (Sept. 27)

Robert Morris at Merrimack (Oct. 4)

Sacred Heart at Central Connecticut (Oct. 4)

2025 NEC Football Schedules

2025 NEC Football Schedule

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025

Saint Francis U. at Central Connecticut

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Stonehill at Duquesne

LIU at Mercyhurst

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

Saint Francis U. at Duquesne

Central Connecticut at Robert Morris

LIU at Stonehill

Mercyhurst at Wagner

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Robert Morris at LIU

Duquesne at Mercyhurst

Central Connecticut at Wagner

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Stonehill at Mercyhurst

Robert Morris at Saint Francis U.

Duquesne at Wagner

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

LIU at Central Connecticut

Wagner at Saint Francis U.

Robert Morris at Stonehill

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Stonehill at Central Connecticut

Duquesne at LIU

Wagner at Robert Morris

Mercyhurst at Saint Francis U.

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

Central Connecticut at Duquesne

Robert Morris at Mercyhurst

LIU at Saint Francis U.

Stonehill at Wagner

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025

Mercyhurst at Central Connecticut

Wagner at LIU

Duquesne at Robert Morris

Saint Francis U. at Stonehill

NEC Football Schedule (Composite)