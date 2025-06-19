The 2025 Mountain West Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each MWC team.

The 2025 season gets underway for the Mountain West in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 with two conference members in action. The Fresno State Bulldogs travel to take on the Kansas Jayhawks (6:30pm ET, FOX), while the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors play host to the Stanford Cardinal (7:30pm ET, CBS).

The remaining 10 Mountain West teams kickoff their 2025 campaigns during Week 1, beginning with the Boise State Broncos hosting the USF Bulls on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Mountain West Conference play is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 13 when the Air Force Falcons visit the Utah State Aggies.

The 2025 Mountain West Football Championship Game is set for Friday, Dec. 5 and will be played at the home stadium of the team with the highest conference winning percentage. The game will kickoff at a time to be determined, with national television coverage via FOX.

With this release, all 2025 FBS college football helmet schedules are now available.

