The 2025 MAC Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each MAC team.

The UMass Minutemen, a former football-only member of the MAC, returns to the conference this season as a full member, which brings the MAC’s roster up to 13 teams total. UMass joins returning members Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, and Western Michigan.

The 2025 season gets underway for the MAC on Thursday, Aug. 28 with six league members in action against non-conference opponents — Bowling Green (vs. Lafayette), Buffalo (at Minnesota), Akron (vs. Wyoming), Central Michigan (at San Jose State), Miami OH (at Wisconsin), and Ohio (at Rutgers).

The seven remaining MAC members begin their seasons on Saturday, Aug. 30, which is highlighted by the Toledo Rockets visiting the Kentucky Wildcats and Western Michigan Broncos visiting the Michigan State Spartans.

Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 13 with Kent State hosting Buffalo.

The 2025 MAC Football Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will feature the top two teams in the final regular-season standings.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, Conference USA, FBS Independents (w/ Pac-12), SEC, and Sun Belt have already been posted. The final helmet schedule, the Mountain West Conference, will be released soon.

HELMET SCHEDULES

2025 MAC Football Helmet Schedule

College Football Helmet Schedules