2025 Houston at Oregon State football game moved to Friday

The Houston Cougars-Oregon State Beavers football game in 2025 has been moved up one day and will now be played on a Friday evening, according to an announcement from the Pac-12 Conference.

Houston will travel to face Oregon State on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. The game will be played at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., and it will be televised live via ESPN at 10:30pm ET (9:30pm CT / 7:30pm PT).

With the move, Houston will now play three Friday night games this fall. The Cougars are scheduled to host the Colorado Buffaloes at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Friday, Sept. 12 and will travel to face the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 7.

Houston is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 at home against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. The kickoff time and television coverage for that contest will be announced late next month.

Oregon State opens its 2025 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home against the California Golden Bears. The game will kickoff at 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT and it will air on ESPN.

Houston and Oregon State have met three times previously on the gridiron in a series that began in 1960 in Portland, Ore. The Cougars won the most recent contest in Houston in 1970, 19-16, and currently lead the overall series 2-1.

