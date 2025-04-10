2025 Holy Cross-Georgetown football game moved to Fenway Park

The 2025 Holy Cross Crusaders vs. Georgetown Hoyas football game scheduled for Nov. 22 has been moved to Fenway Park, per a Thursday release.

“What an exciting opportunity for our student-athletes, staff and the entire Crusader community to experience Holy Cross football at the most iconic venue in all of sports. We are excited to work with Fenway Park Events to welcome families, fans and friends from both schools to create a once-in-a-lifetime memory,” said Kit Hughes, Holy Cross Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, in the release. “Fenway Park is synonymous with rich history and tradition, home to one of the best teams and some of the best moments in professional sports history, and we are thrilled for the chance for our student-athletes to play in such a unique environment.”

This will be the Crusaders’ 22nd football game played at Fenway and the first since 1956.

“It is an incredible opportunity for our program to be able to play at historic Fenway Park,” said Holy Cross football head coach Dan Curran. “Our student-athletes, alumni, and the entire Holy Cross community are so excited to take on Georgetown University in what should be an amazing environment.”

The schools are part of the Patriot League in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The November matchup will be the 38th all-time between the sides.

