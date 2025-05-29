2025 Conference USA football TV schedule announced

The 2025 Conference USA football TV schedule has been announced. CUSA football games in 2025 will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and the ESPN networks.
Conference USA expands to 12 members this season with the addition of the Delaware State Blue Hens and the Missouri State Bears from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
The Sam Houston Bearkats and WKU Hilltoppers will be the first CUSA teams in action this season when they square off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) at 7:00pm ET.
The 10 remaining Conference USA teams will begin their seasons on or between Thursday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 30. Featured games include Jacksonville State at UCF on Thursday and Missouri State at USC on Saturday.
The 2025 Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 5. The game will be televised by CBSSN at 8:00pm ET.
Listed below are the Conference USA TV games that were announced on Thursday, May 29. Games marked as “ESPN network” are “…subject to the 12-day selection window and all kick times are subject to change based upon television placement.”
2025 Conference USA Football TV Schedule
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Aug. 28
Delaware State at Delaware – 7pm, ESPN+
Jax State at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+
Friday, Aug. 29
Kennesaw State at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCN
Bethune Cookman at FIU – 7pm, ESPN+
UNLV at Sam Houston – 9:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Aug. 30
Maine at Liberty – 4pm, ESPN+
North Alabama at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+
Austin Peay at MTSU – 7pm, ESPN+
Missouri State at USC – 7:30pm, BTN
Southeastern at LA Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+
UTEP at Utah State – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Bryant at NM State – 9pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 6
Liberty at Jax State – 12pm, CBSSN
FIU at Penn State – 12pm, BTN
Kennesaw State at Indiana – 12pm, FS1
Delaware at Colorado – 3:30pm, FOX
MTSU at Wisconsin – 4pm, FS1
Missouri State at Marshall – 6pm, ESPN+
WKU at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN+
LA Tech at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Tulsa at NM State – 9pm, ESPN+
UT Martin at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 13
UConn at Delaware – 3pm, ESPN+
SMU at Missouri State – 3:30pm, CBSSN
UTEP at Texas – 4:15pm, SECN
Liberty at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+
FAU at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+
Merrimack at Kennesaw – 6pm, ESPN+
Jax State at Georgia Southern – 7pm, ESPN+
NM State at LA Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 20
Delaware at FIU – 6pm, ESPN network
Arkansas State at Kennesaw – 6pm, ESPN network
JMU at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN network
Murray State at Jax State – 7pm, ESPN+
UT Martin at Missouri State – 7pm, ESPN+
Marshall at MTSU – 7pm, ESPN network
Nevada at WKU – 7pm, ESPN network
Southern Miss at LA Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN network
ULM at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN network
Saturday, Sept. 27
MTSU at Kennesaw – 6pm, ESPN network
WKU at Missouri State – 7pm, ESPN network
LA Tech at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN network
Thursday, Oct. 2
Sam Houston at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN
Friday, Oct. 3
WKU at Delaware – 7pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 4
FIU at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Wednesday, Oct. 8
Missouri State at MTSU – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Liberty at UTEP – 8pm, CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 9
LA Tech at Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPNU
Jax State at Sam Houston – 8pm, CBSSN
Tuesday, Oct. 14
NM State at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN
FIU at WKU – 8pm, ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 15
Delaware at Jax State – 7pm, ESPN2
UTEP at Sam Houston – 7pm, CBSSN
Tuesday, Oct. 21
Kennesaw at FIU – 7pm, ESPNU
WKU at LA Tech – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Wednesday, Oct. 22
MTSU at Delaware – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Missouri State at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN
Tuesday, Oct. 28
UTEP at Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 29
Jax State at MTSU – 7:30pm, ESPN2
FIU at Missouri State – 8pm, CBSSN
Friday, Oct. 31
Sam Houston at LA Tech – 8pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 1
Delaware at Liberty – 3:30pm, CBSSN
NM State at WKU – 3:30pm, ESPN network
Saturday, Nov. 8
Missouri State at Liberty – 1pm, ESPN network
FIU at MTSU – 3pm, ESPN network
Jax State at UTEP – 3pm, ESPN network
LA Tech at Delaware – 3pm, ESPN network
Kennesaw at NM State – 4pm, ESPN network
Sam Houston at Oregon State – 10pm, The CW
Saturday, Nov. 15
Delaware at Sam Houston – 1pm, ESPN network
Kennesaw at Jax State – 2pm, ESPN network
UTEP at Missouri State – 3pm, ESPN network
MTSU at WKU – 3:30pm, ESPN network
Liberty at FIU – 5pm, ESPN network
LA Tech at Washington State – 10pm, The CW
Saturday, Nov. 22
Missouri State at Kennesaw – 2pm, ESPN network
Jax State at FIU – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Liberty at LA Tech – 3pm, ESPN network
Sam Houston at MTSU – 3pm, ESPN network
NM State at UTEP – 3pm, ESPN network
Saturday, Nov. 29
UTEP at Delaware – 1pm, ESPN network
FIU at Sam Houston – 1pm, ESPN network
WKU at Jax State – 2pm, ESPN network
LA Tech at Missouri State – 2pm, ESPN network
MTSU at NM State – 3pm, ESPN network
Kennesaw State at Liberty – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Friday, Dec. 5
CUSA Championship Game – 7pm, CBSSN
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Conference USA Football Schedule