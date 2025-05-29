2025 Conference USA football TV schedule announced

The 2025 Conference USA football TV schedule has been announced. CUSA football games in 2025 will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and the ESPN networks.

Conference USA expands to 12 members this season with the addition of the Delaware State Blue Hens and the Missouri State Bears from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The Sam Houston Bearkats and WKU Hilltoppers will be the first CUSA teams in action this season when they square off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) at 7:00pm ET.

The 10 remaining Conference USA teams will begin their seasons on or between Thursday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 30. Featured games include Jacksonville State at UCF on Thursday and Missouri State at USC on Saturday.

The 2025 Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 5. The game will be televised by CBSSN at 8:00pm ET.

Listed below are the Conference USA TV games that were announced on Thursday, May 29. Games marked as “ESPN network” are “…subject to the 12-day selection window and all kick times are subject to change based upon television placement.”

2025 Conference USA Football TV Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 28

Delaware State at Delaware – 7pm, ESPN+

Jax State at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 29

Kennesaw State at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCN

Bethune Cookman at FIU – 7pm, ESPN+

UNLV at Sam Houston – 9:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Aug. 30

Maine at Liberty – 4pm, ESPN+

North Alabama at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+

Austin Peay at MTSU – 7pm, ESPN+

Missouri State at USC – 7:30pm, BTN

Southeastern at LA Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+

UTEP at Utah State – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Bryant at NM State – 9pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 6

Liberty at Jax State – 12pm, CBSSN

FIU at Penn State – 12pm, BTN

Kennesaw State at Indiana – 12pm, FS1

Delaware at Colorado – 3:30pm, FOX

MTSU at Wisconsin – 4pm, FS1

Missouri State at Marshall – 6pm, ESPN+

WKU at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN+

LA Tech at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Tulsa at NM State – 9pm, ESPN+

UT Martin at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 13

UConn at Delaware – 3pm, ESPN+

SMU at Missouri State – 3:30pm, CBSSN

UTEP at Texas – 4:15pm, SECN

Liberty at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+

FAU at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+

Merrimack at Kennesaw – 6pm, ESPN+

Jax State at Georgia Southern – 7pm, ESPN+

NM State at LA Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 20

Delaware at FIU – 6pm, ESPN network

Arkansas State at Kennesaw – 6pm, ESPN network

JMU at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN network

Murray State at Jax State – 7pm, ESPN+

UT Martin at Missouri State – 7pm, ESPN+

Marshall at MTSU – 7pm, ESPN network

Nevada at WKU – 7pm, ESPN network

Southern Miss at LA Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN network

ULM at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN network

Saturday, Sept. 27

MTSU at Kennesaw – 6pm, ESPN network

WKU at Missouri State – 7pm, ESPN network

LA Tech at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN network

Thursday, Oct. 2

Sam Houston at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct. 3

WKU at Delaware – 7pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 4

FIU at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Missouri State at MTSU – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Liberty at UTEP – 8pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 9

LA Tech at Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPNU

Jax State at Sam Houston – 8pm, CBSSN

Tuesday, Oct. 14

NM State at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN

FIU at WKU – 8pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 15

Delaware at Jax State – 7pm, ESPN2

UTEP at Sam Houston – 7pm, CBSSN

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Kennesaw at FIU – 7pm, ESPNU

WKU at LA Tech – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct. 22

MTSU at Delaware – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Missouri State at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN

Tuesday, Oct. 28

UTEP at Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Jax State at MTSU – 7:30pm, ESPN2

FIU at Missouri State – 8pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct. 31

Sam Houston at LA Tech – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 1

Delaware at Liberty – 3:30pm, CBSSN

NM State at WKU – 3:30pm, ESPN network

Saturday, Nov. 8

Missouri State at Liberty – 1pm, ESPN network

FIU at MTSU – 3pm, ESPN network

Jax State at UTEP – 3pm, ESPN network

LA Tech at Delaware – 3pm, ESPN network

Kennesaw at NM State – 4pm, ESPN network

Sam Houston at Oregon State – 10pm, The CW

Saturday, Nov. 15

Delaware at Sam Houston – 1pm, ESPN network

Kennesaw at Jax State – 2pm, ESPN network

UTEP at Missouri State – 3pm, ESPN network

MTSU at WKU – 3:30pm, ESPN network

Liberty at FIU – 5pm, ESPN network

LA Tech at Washington State – 10pm, The CW

Saturday, Nov. 22

Missouri State at Kennesaw – 2pm, ESPN network

Jax State at FIU – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Liberty at LA Tech – 3pm, ESPN network

Sam Houston at MTSU – 3pm, ESPN network

NM State at UTEP – 3pm, ESPN network

Saturday, Nov. 29

UTEP at Delaware – 1pm, ESPN network

FIU at Sam Houston – 1pm, ESPN network

WKU at Jax State – 2pm, ESPN network

LA Tech at Missouri State – 2pm, ESPN network

MTSU at NM State – 3pm, ESPN network

Kennesaw State at Liberty – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Friday, Dec. 5

CUSA Championship Game – 7pm, CBSSN

