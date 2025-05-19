The 2025 Conference USA Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each CUSA team.

Beginning this season, the Delaware Blue Hens and Missouri State Bears join Conference USA, which brings the conference membership roster up to 12 teams. Delaware and Missouri State join existing members FIU, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, and WKU.

The 2025 season gets underway for Conference USA in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 when the WKU Hilltoppers host the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Week 1 CUSA action begins on Thursday, Aug. 28 with the Delaware Blue Hens hosting the Delaware State Hornets and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks traveling to face the UCF Knights.

Then on Friday, Aug. 29, the Kennesaw State Owls visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, while the FIU Panthers host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Eight CUSA teams will be in action on Saturday, Aug. 30, and the slate is highlighted by the Missouri State Bears traveling to face the USC Trojans.

The 2025 Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 5 at the home stadium of the team with the best winning percentage in league play. The game is slated to be televised by CBS Sports Network at a time to be announced.

