2025 College Football Media Days Schedule

The 2025 college football season kicks off in just under seven weeks. Ahead of that, each conference will hold its own media days, otherwise referred to as “talking season.”

The Big 12 kicked things off with their two-day event on Tuesday, July 8, and it continues through Wednesday, July 9. SEC Media Days is scheduled for Monday, July 14 through Thursday, July 17.

Below is the complete schedule of media days for the 2025 season:

ACC

ACC media days, officially referred to as ACC Football Kickoff, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22 through Thursday, July 24 and will be held at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C.

Live coverage of ACC Football Kickoff will be provided each day by the ACC Network. Below is the schedule of team appearances for each day:

Tuesday, July 22

California, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia

ACC Network: 9am-5pm ET

Wednesday, July 23

Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Syracuse, Wake Forest

ACC Network: 9am-5pm ET

Thursday, July 24

Boston College, Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech

ACC Network: 9am-5pm ET

AMERICAN

The American Athletic Conference media days is slated for Thursday, July 24 and Friday, July 25 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN+ will provide live coverage on Friday, July 25 from 8am to 2pm ET.

A schedule of team appearances for The American has not yet been announced.

BIG 12

The Big 12 football media days will be held Tuesday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 9 at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys’ global headquarters.

ESPNU and ESPN+ will provide television coverage from 11:30am ET through 4pm ET on Tuesday and from 11:30am ET to 3:00pm ET on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, ESPN2 will provide coverage from 3:00-4:00pm ET.

Below is the schedule for each day:

Tuesday, July 8

Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech,

Wednesday, July 9

Arizona, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Utah, West Virginia

BIG TEN

The Big Ten will hold its annual media days on Tuesday, July 22 through Thursday, July 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Coverage of Big Ten media days will be provided by the Big Ten Network each day from 1:00pm ET through 7:00pm ET.

Below is the schedule of team appearances:

Tuesday, July 22

Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers

Wednesday, July 23

Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, Wisconsin

Thursday, July 24

Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, UCLA, USC

CONFERENCE USA

Conference USA’s media days, referred to as CUSA Football Kickoff and Media Day, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22. The event will be held at the home of PGA of America in Frisco, Texas.

All participants will take part in a live ESPN+ show, hosted by ESPN’s Mike Corey from 11 am to 3:30pm ET.

MAC

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) will hold its annual Football Kickoff on Thursday, July 24 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher will begin the Kickoff with an address to the media live on ESPN+. Live coverage on ESPN+ is slated for 11am to 3:00pm ET.

MOUNTAIN WEST

The 2025 Mountain West football media days is scheduled for Wednesday, July 16 through Thursday, July 17 at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Student-athletes will participate in interviews on Wednesday, followed by the head coaches on Thursday.

Live coverage of the two-day event will be provided by the Mountain West Network.

SEC

The SEC will hold its annual media days event on Monday, July 14 through Thursday, July 17 at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park and The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga. Live coverage of the event each day will be provided by the SEC Network from 7am to 7pm ET. Additionally, ESPN2 and the SEC Network will have coverage on Wednesday from 8-9pm ET.

Below is the schedule of team appearances:

Monday, July 14

LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Tuesday, July 15

Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas

Wednesday, July 16

Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma

Thursday, July 17

Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas A&M

SUN BELT

The Sun Belt’s annual media days event is slated for Tuesday, July 22 through Wednesday, July 23 at the New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District in New Orleans, La. Live coverage of the event will be provided by ESPN+ from 10:30am through 1:00pm ET and then from 2:30pm through 5pm ET both days.

Below is the schedule of team appearances:

Tuesday, July 22

Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy

Wednesday, July 23

App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

College Football Schedule (FBS)

College Football TV Schedule (FBS & FCS)