2025 CFL schedule announced

The 2025 CFL schedule has officially been announced. The season kicks off on Thursday, June 5, 2025 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Canadian Football League will again play their normal, 21-week regular season in 2025. Each CFL team will play an 18-game schedule with three bye weeks.

16 of the 18 games are played against common opponents, once at home and once on the road, essentially a same season home-and-home series. The two remaining games are rotated each season.

The CFL plays a three-week preseason where each teams plays twice, this season from Monday, May 19 through Friday, May 30. The BC Lions host the Calgary Stampeders in the first preseason contest on May 19 at 4:00pm ET.

The CFL playoffs begin on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, and will culminate with the 112th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 16. The game will be played at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

“We’re thrilled to present the incredible season ahead with our brand of fun, fast and entertaining football,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Each off-season brings a wealth of intrigue – new leadership, game-changing acquisitions and much more. However the previous season finished, June 5 represents the start of something new – a clean slate filled with tantalizing possibilities and the chance for dreams to come true.”

All CFL games are televised in Canada via TSN in English and via RDS in French. In the United States, fans can watch select games via CBS Sports Network, while the remaining contests will be streamed via CFL+.

Check out the Canadian Football League schedules at the links below.

2025 CFL Team Schedules

CFL Schedules