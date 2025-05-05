The 2025 Big Ten Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each Big Ten team.

The 2025 season will be the second for the Big Ten as an 18-team conference after welcoming in new members Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. The Big Ten continues to play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference contests.

The 2025 season gets underway for the Big Ten on Thursday, Aug. 28, and it features the Nebraska Cornhuskers taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Other Thursday matchups include Buffalo at Minnesota, Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin, and Ohio at Rutgers.

The bulk of the Big Ten members will kickoff their seasons on Saturday, Aug. 30. The slate is highlighted by the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes hosting the Texas Longhorns. Other interesting matchups include Utah at UCLA, Montana State at Oregon, Northwestern at Tulane, and Colorado State at Washington.

The 2025 Big Ten Football Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., and will feature the top two teams in the final conference standings.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, Big 12, SEC, and FBS Independents have already been released. The remaining conference helmet schedules will be published in the coming weeks.

