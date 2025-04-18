The 2025 Big 12 Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each Big 12 team.

The 2025 season gets underway for the Big 12 in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 with three teams in action. Two of those teams, the Kansas State Jayhawks and Iowa State Cyclones, will meet in a conference matchup in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

The Kansas Jayhawks also begin their season in Week Zero when they welcome the Fresno State Bulldogs to Lawrence, Kansas.

Week 1 action in the Big 12 kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 28 with four non-conference contests, highlighted by the Cincinnati Bearcats facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Saturday action in Week 1 includes eight contests, and then the slate concludes on Monday, Sept. 1 (Labor Day) with the TCU Horned Frogs traveling to face the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The 2025 Big 12 Football Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 6 and it will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, SEC, and FBS Independents (w/ Pac-12) have already been released. The remaining conference helmet schedules will be published over the next few weeks.

