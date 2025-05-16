2025 Big 12 Championship Game set for Noon kickoff

The 2025 Big 12 Championship Game will kick off at noon, the conference announced Friday.

The two Big 12 schools with the best conference records will square off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, and it will be nationally televised by ABC at noon ET.

The stadium, which is also home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, is under contract to host the game through 2030.

Last season, the 12th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils defeated the 16th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, 45-19, before an announced crowd of 55,889. The Sun Devils earned the conference’s automatic bid to the College Football Playoff with the victory.

The Kansas State Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes lead all current Big 12 members with four appearances in the championship game. Former members Oklahoma and Texas have 12 and seven appearances, respectively.

Other schools that have appeared in the Big 12 Football Championship Game include Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State, and Iowa State with two apiece. Arizona State’s 2024 appearance was its first.

The 2025 season gets underway for the American on Saturday, Aug. 23 with three teams in action. The Kansas State Wildcats and Iowa State Cyclones will do battle in Dublin, Ireland, in a game slated for a noon ET kickoff on ESPN. The Kansas Jayhawks will also host the Fresno State Bulldogs of the Mountain West Conference. Kickoff and television coverage for that game will be announced at a later date.

