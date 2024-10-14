2025 Apple Cup to be played in Pullman

The 2025 Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State will be played at Gesa Field in Pullman, Wash., on Sept. 20, 2025, it was announced Monday.

Washington State won the first of the five-game series in the lone neutral-site contest on the docket, a 24-19 result played at Lumen Field in Seattle earlier this year. The series now shifts to Pullman next year and in 2027, with games at Husky Stadium in 2026 and 2028.

Washington has won 68 of the 104 Apple Cup matchups, with the Cougars snapping a two-game losing string with the win earlier this year.

