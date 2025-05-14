2025 American Football Championship Game set for Friday night kickoff

The 2025 American Football Championship Game will kickoff on Friday in primetime, the conference announced Wednesday.

The American’s regular-season champion will host the championship game at its home stadium on Friday, Dec. 6, 2025, and it will be nationally televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

The 2025 American Football Championship Game will mark the 11th consecutive season the game is televised by ABC.

Last season, the 24th-ranked Army Black Knights defeated the Tulane Green Wave, 35-14, before an announced crowd of 14,016 at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. It was Army’s first season as a member of the American Athletic Conference.

The Memphis Tigers and Tulane Green Wave lead all current American members with three appearances in the championship game. Former members Cincinnati and UCF also have three appearances each.

Other schools that have appeared in the American Football Championship Game include Houston and Temple with two appearances, and SMU, Navy, and Tulane with one each.

The 2025 season gets underway for the American on Thursday, Aug. 28 with three teams in action. The USF Bulls will host the Boise State Broncos in the first matchup, and that game is slated to kickoff at 5:30pm ET on ESPN. Other matchups that day include the UAB Blazers hosting the Alabama State Hornets and the East Carolina Pirates traveling to face the NC State Wolfpack.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

American Football Schedule

College Football Conference Championship Games