2025 American Athletic Conference football schedule announced

The 2025 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Football Schedule has officially been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 6 with UAB at Navy.

The 2025 season will be the second consecutive for the AAC as a 14-team conference. The Army Black Knights joined the American last season, while the SMU Mustangs departed for the ACC.

The annual Army-Navy Game will continue to be played the second Saturday in December and it will be considered a non-conference contest. Army and Navy will not meet in the regular-season, but could play in the American Football Championship and then again one week later in the Army-Navy Game in any given season.

Featured non-conference match-ups for each American team in 2025 include Army at Kansas State, North Carolina at Charlotte, BYU at East Carolina, Florida Atlantic at Maryland, Arkansas at Memphis, Navy at Notre Dame, Washington State at North Texas, Houston at Rice, Oklahoma at Temple, Tulane at Ole Miss, Tulsa at Oklahoma State, UAB at Tennessee, USF at Miami FL, and UTSA at Texas A&M.

The 2025 American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 5 at the home stadium of the team with the highest winning percentage in conference play. The game will be televised by either ABC or ESPN.

Kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the season will be finalized on or before June 1. The remaining kickoff times and TV will be announced six to 12 days prior to the date of the game.

2025 American Athletic Conference Football Schedules

2025 American Athletic Conference Football Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 28

Alabama State at UAB

East Carolina at NC State

Boise State at USF

Friday, Aug. 29

Tarleton State at Army

Appalachian State vs. Charlotte

Saturday, Aug. 30

Florida Atlantic at Maryland

Chattanooga at Memphis

VMI at Navy

Lamar at North Texas

Rice at Louisiana

Temple at Massachusetts

Northwestern at Tulane

Abilene Christian at Tulsa

UTSA at Texas A&M

Saturday, Sept. 6

UAB at Navy *

Army at Kansas State

North Carolina at Charlotte

Campbell at East Carolina

Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic

Memphis at Georgia State

North Texas at Western Michigan

Houston at Rice

USF at Florida

Howard at Temple

Tulane at South Alabama

Tulsa at New Mexico State

Texas State at UTSA

Saturday, Sept. 13

Akron at UAB

Monmouth at Charlotte

East Carolina at Coastal Carolina

Florida Atlantic at FIU

Memphis at Troy

Navy at Tulsa *

Washington State at North Texas

Prairie View A&M at Rice

USF at Miami (Fla.)

Oklahoma at Temple

Incarnate Word at UTSA

Duke at Tulane

Thursday, Sept. 18

Rice at Charlotte *

Friday, Sept. 19 or Saturday, Sept. 20

BYU at East Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 20

UAB at Tennessee

North Texas at Army *

Arkansas at Memphis

South Carolina State at USF

Temple at Georgia Tech

UTSA at Colorado State

Tulane at Ole Miss

Tulsa at Oklahoma State

Thursday, Sept. 25 or Saturday, Sept. 27

Army at East Carolina *

Saturday, Sept. 27

Memphis at Florida Atlantic *

Rice at Navy *

South Alabama at North Texas

Tulane at Tulsa *

Friday, Oct. 3

Charlotte at USF *

Saturday, Oct. 4

Army at UAB *

Florida Atlantic at Rice *

Tulsa at Memphis *

Air Force at Navy

UTSA at Temple *

Thursday, Oct. 9

East Carolina at Tulane *

Friday, Oct. 10

USF at North Texas *

Saturday, Oct. 11

UAB at Florida Atlantic *

Charlotte at Army *

Navy at Temple *

Rice at UTSA *

Thursday, Oct. 16

Tulsa at East Carolina *

Saturday, Oct. 18

Memphis at UAB *

Army at Tulane *

Temple at Charlotte *

Florida Atlantic at USF *

UTSA at North Texas *

Friday, Oct. 24

North Texas at Charlotte *

Saturday, Oct. 25

Florida Atlantic at Navy *

USF at Memphis *

UConn at Rice

Temple at Tulsa *

Thursday, Oct. 30

Tulane at UTSA *

Friday, Oct. 31

Memphis at Rice *

Saturday, Nov. 1

UAB at UConn

Army at Air Force

East Carolina at Temple *

Navy at North Texas *

Thursday, Nov. 6

UTSA at USF *

Friday, Nov. 7

Tulane at Memphis *

Saturday, Nov. 8

UAB at Rice *

Temple at Army *

Charlotte at East Carolina *

Tulsa at Florida Atlantic *

Navy at Notre Dame

Saturday, Nov. 15

North Texas at UAB *

UTSA at Charlotte *

Memphis at East Carolina *

Florida Atlantic at Tulane *

USF at Navy *

Oregon State at Tulsa

Saturday, Nov. 22

USF at UAB *

Tulsa at Army *

Charlotte at Georgia

East Carolina at UTSA *

UConn at Florida Atlantic

North Texas at Rice *

Tulane at Temple *

Thursday, Nov. 27 or Friday, Nov. 28

Navy at Memphis *

Friday, Nov. 28 or Saturday, Nov. 29

Army at UTSA *

Temple at North Texas *

Saturday, Nov. 29

UAB at Tulsa *

Charlotte at Tulane *

East Carolina at Florida Atlantic *

Rice at USF *

Friday, Dec. 5 or Saturday, Dec. 6

American Athletic Conference Championship

Saturday, Dec. 13

Army vs. Navy (in Baltimore)

* AAC contest.

American Football Schedule (Composite)