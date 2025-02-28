2025 American Athletic Conference football schedule announced

The 2025 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Football Schedule has officially been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 6 with UAB at Navy.
The 2025 season will be the second consecutive for the AAC as a 14-team conference. The Army Black Knights joined the American last season, while the SMU Mustangs departed for the ACC.
The annual Army-Navy Game will continue to be played the second Saturday in December and it will be considered a non-conference contest. Army and Navy will not meet in the regular-season, but could play in the American Football Championship and then again one week later in the Army-Navy Game in any given season.
Featured non-conference match-ups for each American team in 2025 include Army at Kansas State, North Carolina at Charlotte, BYU at East Carolina, Florida Atlantic at Maryland, Arkansas at Memphis, Navy at Notre Dame, Washington State at North Texas, Houston at Rice, Oklahoma at Temple, Tulane at Ole Miss, Tulsa at Oklahoma State, UAB at Tennessee, USF at Miami FL, and UTSA at Texas A&M.
The 2025 American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 5 at the home stadium of the team with the highest winning percentage in conference play. The game will be televised by either ABC or ESPN.
Kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the season will be finalized on or before June 1. The remaining kickoff times and TV will be announced six to 12 days prior to the date of the game.
2025 American Athletic Conference Football Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 28
Alabama State at UAB
East Carolina at NC State
Boise State at USF
Friday, Aug. 29
Tarleton State at Army
Appalachian State vs. Charlotte
Saturday, Aug. 30
Florida Atlantic at Maryland
Chattanooga at Memphis
VMI at Navy
Lamar at North Texas
Rice at Louisiana
Temple at Massachusetts
Northwestern at Tulane
Abilene Christian at Tulsa
UTSA at Texas A&M
Saturday, Sept. 6
UAB at Navy *
Army at Kansas State
North Carolina at Charlotte
Campbell at East Carolina
Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic
Memphis at Georgia State
North Texas at Western Michigan
Houston at Rice
USF at Florida
Howard at Temple
Tulane at South Alabama
Tulsa at New Mexico State
Texas State at UTSA
Saturday, Sept. 13
Akron at UAB
Monmouth at Charlotte
East Carolina at Coastal Carolina
Florida Atlantic at FIU
Memphis at Troy
Navy at Tulsa *
Washington State at North Texas
Prairie View A&M at Rice
USF at Miami (Fla.)
Oklahoma at Temple
Incarnate Word at UTSA
Duke at Tulane
Thursday, Sept. 18
Rice at Charlotte *
Friday, Sept. 19 or Saturday, Sept. 20
BYU at East Carolina
Saturday, Sept. 20
UAB at Tennessee
North Texas at Army *
Arkansas at Memphis
South Carolina State at USF
Temple at Georgia Tech
UTSA at Colorado State
Tulane at Ole Miss
Tulsa at Oklahoma State
Thursday, Sept. 25 or Saturday, Sept. 27
Army at East Carolina *
Saturday, Sept. 27
Memphis at Florida Atlantic *
Rice at Navy *
South Alabama at North Texas
Tulane at Tulsa *
Friday, Oct. 3
Charlotte at USF *
Saturday, Oct. 4
Army at UAB *
Florida Atlantic at Rice *
Tulsa at Memphis *
Air Force at Navy
UTSA at Temple *
Thursday, Oct. 9
East Carolina at Tulane *
Friday, Oct. 10
USF at North Texas *
Saturday, Oct. 11
UAB at Florida Atlantic *
Charlotte at Army *
Navy at Temple *
Rice at UTSA *
Thursday, Oct. 16
Tulsa at East Carolina *
Saturday, Oct. 18
Memphis at UAB *
Army at Tulane *
Temple at Charlotte *
Florida Atlantic at USF *
UTSA at North Texas *
Friday, Oct. 24
North Texas at Charlotte *
Saturday, Oct. 25
Florida Atlantic at Navy *
USF at Memphis *
UConn at Rice
Temple at Tulsa *
Thursday, Oct. 30
Tulane at UTSA *
Friday, Oct. 31
Memphis at Rice *
Saturday, Nov. 1
UAB at UConn
Army at Air Force
East Carolina at Temple *
Navy at North Texas *
Thursday, Nov. 6
UTSA at USF *
Friday, Nov. 7
Tulane at Memphis *
Saturday, Nov. 8
UAB at Rice *
Temple at Army *
Charlotte at East Carolina *
Tulsa at Florida Atlantic *
Navy at Notre Dame
Saturday, Nov. 15
North Texas at UAB *
UTSA at Charlotte *
Memphis at East Carolina *
Florida Atlantic at Tulane *
USF at Navy *
Oregon State at Tulsa
Saturday, Nov. 22
USF at UAB *
Tulsa at Army *
Charlotte at Georgia
East Carolina at UTSA *
UConn at Florida Atlantic
North Texas at Rice *
Tulane at Temple *
Thursday, Nov. 27 or Friday, Nov. 28
Navy at Memphis *
Friday, Nov. 28 or Saturday, Nov. 29
Army at UTSA *
Temple at North Texas *
Saturday, Nov. 29
UAB at Tulsa *
Charlotte at Tulane *
East Carolina at Florida Atlantic *
Rice at USF *
Friday, Dec. 5 or Saturday, Dec. 6
American Athletic Conference Championship
Saturday, Dec. 13
Army vs. Navy (in Baltimore)
* AAC contest.
Tulane has no FCS opponent in football this year.