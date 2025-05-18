The 2025 American Athletic Conference Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each American team.

The American remains a 14-team league for the second consecutive season following the addition of Army and the departure of SMU last summer. Other returning American members include Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, and UTSA.

The 2025 season gets underway for The American in Week 1 on Thursday, Aug. 28 with three teams facing non-conference opponents — USF (vs. Boise State), UAB (vs. Alabama State), and East Carolina (at NC State).

Week 1 action continues on Friday, Aug. 29 with the Charlotte 49ers facing the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Also that day, the Army Black Knights will host the Tarleton State Texans.

The remaining league members begin their seasons on Saturday, Aug. 30, which is highlighted by the Florida Atlantic Owls visiting the Maryland Terrapins, Tulane Green Wave hosting the Northwestern Wildcats, and UTSA Roadrunners playing at Texas A&M.

The 2025 American Football Championship Game is set for Friday, Dec. 5 and it will be televised live by ABC at 8:00pm ET. The game will be hosted by the team with the best record in conference play.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, FBS Independents (w/ Pac-12), and Sun Belt have already been released. The remaining helmet schedules for the 2025 season will be published soon.

2025 American Football Helmet Schedule

