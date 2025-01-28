2025 ACC football schedule release: All 17 team schedules

The 2025 ACC football schedule is set for release Monday evening, and it kicks off in Week Zero with Stanford visiting Hawaii.
The 2025 season will be the second for the ACC as a 17-team conference following the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal. Each ACC team will continue to play an eight-game conference schedule and four non-conference opponents.
The majority of the ACC will begin their seasons in Week 1 between Thursday, Aug. 28 and Monday, Sept. 1. The regular-season will conclude with the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.
Below are the 2025 ACC team-by-team football schedules for each ACC school (updating as they are announced this evening). Click the links to view the full schedules, which will be updated with kickoff time and TV as they are announced this spring.
2025 ACC team-by-team football schedules
2025 Boston College Football Schedule
- 08/30 – Fordham
- 09/06 – at Michigan State
- 09/13 – at Stanford*
- 09/20 –
- 09/27 – California*
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 11/29 –
2025 California Football Schedule
- 08/30 – at Oregon State
- 09/06 – Texas Southern
- 09/13 – Minnesota
- 09/20 – at San Diego State
- 09/27 – at Boston College*
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 11/29 –
2025 Clemson Football Schedule
- 08/30 – LSU
- 09/06 – Troy
- 09/13 – at Georgia Tech*
- 09/20 – Syracuse*
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 – at North Carolina*
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 -Furman
- 11/29 – at South Carolina
- 08/30 – Elon
- 09/06 – Illinois
- 09/13 – at Tulane
- 09/20 – NC State*
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 – at UConn
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 11/29 –
2025 Florida State Football Schedule
- 08/30 – Alabama
- 09/06 – East Texas A&M
- 09/13 –
- 09/20 – Kent State
- 09/26 – at Virginia* (Fri.)
- 10/04 – at Miami FL*
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 11/29 – at Florida
2025 Georgia Tech Football Schedule
- 08/30 – at Colorado
- 09/06 – Gardner-Webb
- 09/13 – Clemson*
- 09/20 – Temple
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 11/29 – Georgia (M-B Stadium)
2025 Louisville Football Schedule
- 08/30 – Eastern Kentucky
- 09/06 – James Madison
- 09/13 –
- 09/20 – Bowling Green
- 09/27 – at Pitt*
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 11/29 – Kentucky
- 08/31 – Notre Dame (Fri.)
- 09/06 – Bethune-Cookman
- 09/13 – USF
- 09/20 – Florida
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 – at Florida State*
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 11/29 –
2025 North Carolina Football Schedule
- 09/01 – TCU (Mon.)
- 09/06 – at Charlotte
- 09/13 – Richmond
- 09/20 – at UCF
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 – Clemson*
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 11/29 –
2025 NC State Football Schedule
- 08/28 – East Carolina (Thu.)
- 09/06 – Virginia*
- 09/11 – at Wake Forest* (Thu.)
- 09/20 – at Duke*
- 09/27 – Virginia Tech*
- 10/04 – Campbell
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 11/29 –
- 08/30 – Duquesne
- 09/06 – Central Michigan
- 09/13 – at West Virginia
- 09/20 –
- 09/27 – Louisville*
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 11/29 –
- 08/30 – East Texas A&M
- 09/06 – Baylor
- 09/13 – at Missouri State
- 09/20 – at TCU
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 – Syracuse*
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 11/29 –
2025 Stanford Football Schedule
- 08/23 – at Hawaii
- 08/30 –
- 09/06 – at BYU
- 09/13 – Boston College*
- 09/20 – at Virginia
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 11/29 –
2025 Syracuse Football Schedule
- 08/30 – Tennessee (in Atlanta)
- 09/06 – UConn
- 09/13 – Colgate
- 09/20 – at Clemson*
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 – at SMU*
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 11/29 –
2025 Virginia Football Schedule
- 08/30 – Coastal Carolina
- 09/06 – at NC State*
- 09/13 – William & Mary
- 09/20 – Stanford*
- 09/26 – Florida State* (Fri.)
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 – Washington State
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 11/29 – Virginia Tech*
2025 Virginia Tech Football Schedule
- 08/31 – South Carolina (Sun.; in Atlanta)
- 09/06 – Vanderbilt
- 09/13 – Old Dominion
- 09/20 – Wofford
- 09/27 – at NC State*
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 11/29 – at Virginia*
2025 Wake Forest Football Schedule
- 08/29 – Kennesaw State (Fri.)
- 09/06 – Western Carolina
- 09/11 – NC State (Thu.)
- 09/20 –
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 – at Oregon State
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 – Delaware
- 11/29 –
* ACC contest.