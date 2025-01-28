2025 ACC football schedule release: All 17 team schedules

The 2025 ACC football schedule is set for release Monday evening, and it kicks off in Week Zero with Stanford visiting Hawaii.

The 2025 season will be the second for the ACC as a 17-team conference following the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal. Each ACC team will continue to play an eight-game conference schedule and four non-conference opponents.

The majority of the ACC will begin their seasons in Week 1 between Thursday, Aug. 28 and Monday, Sept. 1. The regular-season will conclude with the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.

Below are the 2025 ACC team-by-team football schedules for each ACC school (updating as they are announced this evening). Click the links to view the full schedules, which will be updated with kickoff time and TV as they are announced this spring.

2025 ACC team-by-team football schedules

2025 Boston College Football Schedule

08/30 – Fordham

09/06 – at Michigan State

09/13 – at Stanford*

09/20 –

09/27 – California*

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

11/29 –

2025 California Football Schedule

08/30 – at Oregon State

09/06 – Texas Southern

09/13 – Minnesota

09/20 – at San Diego State

09/27 – at Boston College*

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

11/29 –

2025 Clemson Football Schedule

08/30 – LSU

09/06 – Troy

09/13 – at Georgia Tech*

09/20 – Syracuse*

09/27 –

10/04 – at North Carolina*

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 -Furman

11/29 – at South Carolina

2025 Duke Football Schedule

08/30 – Elon

09/06 – Illinois

09/13 – at Tulane

09/20 – NC State*

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 – at UConn

11/15 –

11/22 –

11/29 –

2025 Florida State Football Schedule

08/30 – Alabama

09/06 – East Texas A&M

09/13 –

09/20 – Kent State

09/26 – at Virginia* (Fri.)

10/04 – at Miami FL*

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

11/29 – at Florida

2025 Georgia Tech Football Schedule

08/30 – at Colorado

09/06 – Gardner-Webb

09/13 – Clemson*

09/20 – Temple

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

11/29 – Georgia (M-B Stadium)

2025 Louisville Football Schedule

08/30 – Eastern Kentucky

09/06 – James Madison

09/13 –

09/20 – Bowling Green

09/27 – at Pitt*

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

11/29 – Kentucky

2025 Miami Football Schedule

08/31 – Notre Dame (Fri.)

09/06 – Bethune-Cookman

09/13 – USF

09/20 – Florida

09/27 –

10/04 – at Florida State*

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

11/29 –

2025 North Carolina Football Schedule

09/01 – TCU (Mon.)

09/06 – at Charlotte

09/13 – Richmond

09/20 – at UCF

09/27 –

10/04 – Clemson*

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

11/29 –

2025 NC State Football Schedule

08/28 – East Carolina (Thu.)

09/06 – Virginia*

09/11 – at Wake Forest* (Thu.)

09/20 – at Duke*

09/27 – Virginia Tech*

10/04 – Campbell

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

11/29 –

2025 Pitt Football Schedule

08/30 – Duquesne

09/06 – Central Michigan

09/13 – at West Virginia

09/20 –

09/27 – Louisville*

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

11/29 –

2025 SMU Football Schedule

08/30 – East Texas A&M

09/06 – Baylor

09/13 – at Missouri State

09/20 – at TCU

09/27 –

10/04 – Syracuse*

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

11/29 –

2025 Stanford Football Schedule

08/23 – at Hawaii

08/30 –

09/06 – at BYU

09/13 – Boston College*

09/20 – at Virginia

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

11/29 –

2025 Syracuse Football Schedule

08/30 – Tennessee (in Atlanta)

09/06 – UConn

09/13 – Colgate

09/20 – at Clemson*

09/27 –

10/04 – at SMU*

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

11/29 –

2025 Virginia Football Schedule

08/30 – Coastal Carolina

09/06 – at NC State*

09/13 – William & Mary

09/20 – Stanford*

09/26 – Florida State* (Fri.)

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 – Washington State

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

11/29 – Virginia Tech*

2025 Virginia Tech Football Schedule

08/31 – South Carolina (Sun.; in Atlanta)

09/06 – Vanderbilt

09/13 – Old Dominion

09/20 – Wofford

09/27 – at NC State*

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

11/29 – at Virginia*

2025 Wake Forest Football Schedule

08/29 – Kennesaw State (Fri.)

09/06 – Western Carolina

09/11 – NC State (Thu.)

09/20 –

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 – at Oregon State

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 – Delaware

11/29 –

* ACC contest.