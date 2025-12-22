2025-26 College Football Bowl Helmet Schedule: Quarterfinal update

The 2025-26 College Football Bowl Helmet Schedule has been updated following the first round of the College Football Playoff. The printable PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and TV info for every bowl and playoff game this season.

Bowl Season officially kicked off on Saturday, Dec. 13 followed by the 12-team College Football Playoff six days later on Friday, Dec. 19. No. 9 Alabama defeated No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 10 Miami defeated No. 7 Texas A&M, both on the road. No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 5 Oregon also notched victories, dispatching No. 11 Tulane and No. 12 James Madison, respectively.

The first Quarterfinal matchup is slated for New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes in that matchup at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

The remaining three College Football Playoff Quarterfinals are each set to be played on New Year’s Day, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. The action begins at noon ET on ESPN with the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. That contest features the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders hosting the No. 5 Oregon Ducks.

Next is the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game, which has the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers hosting the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. The game, which will kickoff 45 minutes earlier than normal, is scheduled for 4:00pm ET on ESPN.

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal action concludes at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., where the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs will host the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels. The game is slated to kickoff at 8:00pm ET on ESPN, which is also 45 minutes earlier than in previous years.

This season’s College Football Playoff National Championship will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.

Download the 2025-26 Bowl Helmet Schedule now at the link below! We also have a printable bowl schedule with no images, which has also been updated.

