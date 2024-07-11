2024 SWAC football TV schedule on HBCU GO announced

The 2024 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football TV schedule on HBCU GO has been announced, which features 11 games set for broadcast, plus three via theGrio TV.

HBCU GO is a free-streaming digital platform from Allen Media Group (AMG), the leading provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO programming is available at HBCUGO.tv and via Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices, as well as certain CBS owned-and-operated stations.

SWAC football on HBCU GO in 2024 begins on Saturday, Sept. 7 with a pair of matchups. The Grambling State Tigers will host the Tuskegee Golden Tigers, while the Southern Jaguars host the Savannah State Tigers, both at 7:00pm ET.

Below is the SWAC football TV schedule on HBCU GO for the 2024 season. Three contests will be produced by HBCU GO but will air on theGrio TV and are noted.

SWAC 2024 football TV schedule on HBCU GO

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Tuskegee at Grambling State – 7pm

Savannah State at Southern – 7pm (theGrio)

Saturday, Sept. 14

Tennessee State vs. UAPB (in Memphis) – 7pm

Saturday, Sept. 21

Clark Atlanta at Bethune-Cookman – 3pm

Saturday, Sept. 28

Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman – 3pm

Saturday, Oct. 5

UAPB at Alcorn State – 3pm

Saturday, Oct. 12

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M – 3pm

Saturday, Oct. 19

UAPB at Grambling State – 3pm

Saturday, Oct. 26

Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman – 3pm

Saturday, Nov. 2

Southern at Alabama A&M – 3pm

Saturday, Nov. 9

MVSU at Jackson State – 3pm

Saturday, Nov. 16

MVSU at Florida A&M – 1pm (theGrio)

Saturday, Nov. 23

Alabama A&M at MVSU – 1pm (theGrio)

Texas Southern at UAPB – 3pm

SWAC Football Schedule