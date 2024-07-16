2024 SWAC Digital Network football schedule announced

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced its 2024 football schedule on the SWAC Digital Network, which features 19 games set for broadcast via YouTube.

SWAC football on the SWAC Digital Network on YouTube begins on Saturday, Sept. 7 with a pair of matchups. The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats host the Mercer Bears at 3:00pm ET, followed by the Alabama A&M Bulldogs hosting the Kentucky State Thorobreds at 7:00pm ET.

Homecoming matchups include Virginia-Lynchburg at Texas Southern (Oct. 5), Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State (Oct. 19), and Mississippi Valley State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Oct. 26).

Below is the complete football schedule on the SWAC Digital Network for the 2024 season.

2024 SWAC Digital Network Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Mercer at Bethune-Cookman – 3pm

Kentucky State at Alabama A&M – 7pm

Lane College at Jackson State – 7pm

Arkansas Baptist at UAPB – 8pm

Saturday, Sept. 14

Edward Waters at Alcorn State – 7pm

Georgetown College at Alabama A&M – 7pm

Saturday, Sept. 21

Central Arkansas at UAPB – 7pm

Saturday, Sept. 28

Alcorn State at MVSU – 7pm

Saturday, Oct. 5

Virginia-Lynchburg at Texas Southern – 3pm

Saturday, Oct. 12

MVSU at Alabama State – 3pm

Southern at Texas Southern – 7pm

Saturday, Oct. 19

Bethune-Cookman at MVSU – 3pm

Saturday, Oct. 26

MVSU at UAPB – 3pm

Grambling State at Texas Southern – 7pm

Saturday, Nov. 2

Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman – 3pm

Prairie View A&M at MVSU – 3pm

Saturday, Nov. 9

Alabama A&M at UAPB – 3pm

Texas Southern at Alcorn State – 3pm

Saturday, Nov. 16

Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern – 3pm

