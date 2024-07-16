2024 SWAC Digital Network football schedule announced

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced its 2024 football schedule on the SWAC Digital Network, which features 19 games set for broadcast via YouTube.
SWAC football on the SWAC Digital Network on YouTube begins on Saturday, Sept. 7 with a pair of matchups. The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats host the Mercer Bears at 3:00pm ET, followed by the Alabama A&M Bulldogs hosting the Kentucky State Thorobreds at 7:00pm ET.
Homecoming matchups include Virginia-Lynchburg at Texas Southern (Oct. 5), Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State (Oct. 19), and Mississippi Valley State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Oct. 26).
Below is the complete football schedule on the SWAC Digital Network for the 2024 season.
2024 SWAC Digital Network Schedule
* All times Eastern.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Mercer at Bethune-Cookman – 3pm
Kentucky State at Alabama A&M – 7pm
Lane College at Jackson State – 7pm
Arkansas Baptist at UAPB – 8pm
Saturday, Sept. 14
Edward Waters at Alcorn State – 7pm
Georgetown College at Alabama A&M – 7pm
Saturday, Sept. 21
Central Arkansas at UAPB – 7pm
Saturday, Sept. 28
Alcorn State at MVSU – 7pm
Saturday, Oct. 5
Virginia-Lynchburg at Texas Southern – 3pm
Saturday, Oct. 12
MVSU at Alabama State – 3pm
Southern at Texas Southern – 7pm
Saturday, Oct. 19
Bethune-Cookman at MVSU – 3pm
Saturday, Oct. 26
MVSU at UAPB – 3pm
Grambling State at Texas Southern – 7pm
Saturday, Nov. 2
Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman – 3pm
Prairie View A&M at MVSU – 3pm
Saturday, Nov. 9
Alabama A&M at UAPB – 3pm
Texas Southern at Alcorn State – 3pm
Saturday, Nov. 16
Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern – 3pm