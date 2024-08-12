2024 preseason FCS college football polls released

The 2024 preseason FCS college football polls have been released, and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits top the rankings.

South Dakota State received 25 first-place votes in the FCS Coaches Poll and 52 first-place votes in the Stats Perform Top 25 Poll. The Jackrabbits are followed by the North Dakota State Bison in both polls.

Top-ranked South Dakota State opens its 2024 campaign on the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 31 (2:00pm ET, ESPN). Second-ranked North Dakota State opens its schedule two days earlier on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Colorado Buffaloes, and the game will be nationally televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

The top seven teams are exactly the same in both preseason polls. Following South Dakota State and North Dakota State are Montana (3), Montana State (4), South Dakota (5), Villanova (6), and Idaho (7).

Listed below is the preseason FCS Coaches Poll and preseason Stats Perform Top 25 Poll (first place votes in parentheses).

FCS COACHES POLL

1. South Dakota State (25)

2. North Dakota State

3. Montana

4. Montana State

5. South Dakota

6. Villanova

7. Idaho

8. Chattanooga

9. Furman

10. Sacramento State

11. Southern Illinois

12. Richmond

13. Central Arkansas

14. UAlbany

15. UIW

16. William & Mary

17. UC Davis

18. Lafayette

19. Western Carolina

20. Illinois State

21. Tarleton State

22. North Dakota

23. Youngstown State

24. Nicholls

25. Florida A&M (1)

Others receiving votes: Weber State 66, North Carolina Central 53, Eastern Illinois 50, UT Martin 38, Austin Peay 35, Northern Iowa 33, Harvard 32, Yale 31, Mercer 27, Holy Cross 20, Howard 20, Alabama State 17, Northern Arizona 17, Elon 16, Alcorn State 9, Duquesne 7, North Carolina A&T 6, Fordham 5, Gardner-Webb 4, Indiana State 3, Missouri State 3, Butler 2, Eastern Kentucky 2, Southeast Missouri 2, Eastern Washington 1, Murray State 1, Samford 1, Utah Tech 1.

STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 POLL

1. South Dakota State (52)

2. North Dakota State (3)

3. Montana

4. Montana State (1)

5. South Dakota

6. Villanova

7. Idaho

8. Sacramento State

9. Chattanooga

10. Southern Illinois

11. Central Arkansas

12. Furman

13. Richmond

14. UIW

15. William & Mary

16. Albany

17. Lafayette

18. UC Davis

19. Illinois State

20. Western Carolina

21. Tarleton State

22. Weber State

23. Nicholls

24. North Dakota

25. Youngstown State

Others receiving votes: Elon 174, UT Martin 169, Eastern Illinois 139, Mercer 98, Florida A&M 65, North Carolina Central 52, Austin Peay 51, Alabama State 17, Holy Cross 17, Eastern Washington 14, Duquesne 8, Drake 8, Samford 6, Harvard 6, UNI 4.

