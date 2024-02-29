2024 Mountain West football schedule announced

The 2024 Mountain West football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 7 with San Jose State at Air Force.

For the 2024 season, the Mountain West has agreed to a scheduling alliance with Oregon State and Washington State, the only remaining teams in the Pac-12 Conference. Each Mountain West team will play seven conference games, instead of the usual eight, and will also play either Oregon State or Washington State. Some teams will play both Pac-12 foes as a result of previously contracted games.

Games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count in the Mountain West standings and the two schools are not eligible for the Mountain West Championship Game.

Featured non-conference match-ups for each MWC team in 2024 include Air Force at Baylor, Boise State at Oregon, Colorado State at Texas, Fresno State at Michigan, UCLA at Hawaii, Nevada at Minnesota, New Mexico at Arizona, San Diego State at California, Stanford at San Jose State, UNLV at Kansas, Utah at Utah State, and BYU at Wyoming.

The 2024 Mountain West Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 6 or Saturday, Dec. 7. The contest will feature the top two seeds in Mountain West play and will be hosted by the highest ranked team.

Additional releases from the Mountain West will come this Spring, which will shift certain games to Thursdays and Fridays.

2024 Mountain West Football Schedules

