2024 ACC Football Championship Game to kickoff in primetime

The 2024 ACC Football Championship Game will kickoff in primetime, the conference announced on Monday.

The ACC’s top two teams based on regular-season conference winning percentage will square off on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The contest will be nationally televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

The contest will go head-to-head with the Big Ten Football Championship Game on CBS, which is set to kickoff at 8:00pm ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

“There will be great anticipation throughout the season as our teams compete to earn a spot in the 2024 ACC Football Championship Game. We are thrilled it will once again be played in primetime on ABC and at Bank of America Stadium directly across from our conference office headquarters,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “We look forward to an incredible 2024 ACC Football season with our 17 programs collectively playing the toughest nonconference schedule in the country in addition to each team’s eight challenging league opponents.”

The 2024 ACC Football Championship Game will mark the eighth consecutive season the game is played in Charlotte and the 14th time overall.

Last season, the fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles defeated the 14th-ranked Louisville Cardinals, 16-6, before an announced crowd of 62,314. It was the sixth appearance for Florida State in the ACC Football Championship Game and their fifth victory.

The Clemson Tigers lead all ACC teams with nine appearances and eight wins in the championship game. Only four other members have won the ACC Football Championship Game — Virginia Tech (3), Georgia Tech (1), Pitt (1), and Wake Forest (1).

North Carolina State and Syracuse are the only current members of the ACC that have yet to make an appearance in the championship game. California, SMU, and Stanford join the league this season.

The first three ACC Football Championship Games were played at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., from 2005 through 2007. The game then moved to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., for the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte hosted the game from 2010 through 2015 before the game was moved to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., for the 2016 season. The ACC Football Championship Game returned to Charlotte in 2017.

